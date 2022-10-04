Nurse accused of falsifying records in Va. jail death found not guilty

Arlington County last year cut ties with a for-profit company that provided health care inside its jail, Corizon Health, after the death in custody of a 46-year-old D.C. resident, Darryl Becton, in 2020.

A nurse who was charged with falsifying records in connection with a man’s death in the Arlington County jail has been found not guilty, court records show.

Antoine Smith, who worked for Corizon as a nurse, according to his LinkedIn profile, was charged in Arlington County General District Court in September 2021 with falsifying a patient order in connection with Becton’s death. He was found not guilty of the misdemeanor offense after a hearing Sept. 23, court records show.

Becton, who had turned himself in to authorities over a probation violation, died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, complicated by opiate withdrawal, according to the medical examiner. He was one of seven men of color to die in the Arlington County detention facility in seven years, according to the Arlington branch of the NAACP.