To me, jollof rice is home. Rice stewed in a puree of tomatoes, peppers and onions, cooked just enough to burn the bottom of the pot: It’s what I grew up eating, tasting it from my mother’s wooden spoon, the steam from the pot caressing my face. Wherever I am, wherever I live, I find (and eat) jollof rice.

I’m Nigerian, and while I believe we make the best jollof rice, the dish doesn’t belong to just us. Different West African and African American communities have their takes on this ultimate comfort food and have brought it to D.C. restaurants. Working at The Post this summer, I explored what local chefs — other than my mom, my grandmother and aunties — have to offer. Here’s what I found.

Swahili Village

My first stop was Swahili Village on M Street. This wasn’t like the mom-and-pop African restaurants that I remembered: Gone were the vinyl-covered tables and tilted TVs, and in their place were tastefully placed paintings and waiters in aprons in a sleek basement interior. It’s fancy. It’s also seemingly the most out of place on this list; with most of its dishes originating from Kenya, the restaurant is the farthest geographically from the West African soul of jollof rice (while remaining in Africa).

I ordered the nyama choma, a traditional Kenyan dish of grilled beef, along with jollof rice. This jollof rice was drier, brighter in color and less oily. It’s safe to say it didn’t taste like the ones I grew up eating, or any of the other ones I tried for this story — but it wasn’t meant to. Ike Nwaneri, head of marketing and events for all Swahili Village restaurants, says Swahili Village’s jollof is a fusion — it’s not meant to be Nigerian, Ghanaian, Cameroonian or Kenyan.

“Our rice is trying to unite,” said Nwaneri. “We are making African cuisine.”

During the meal, I glanced at my dad (whom I dragged along as an assistant taste tester) and asked if this was as good as my mom’s rice. “No, nothing is,” he said, as he shrugged and took another bite. “It’s good, though.” I had to agree.

1990 M St. NW. swahilivillages.com. Nyama choma and jollof, $34; side of jollof, $9.

Zion Kitchen Lounge & Cafe

Zion Kitchen, located off a busy road in Northeast D.C., is everything Swahili Village is not — but it’s exactly what I expected it to be. There wasn’t a waiter or a working air conditioning unit when I visited on a Tuesday afternoon in the summer. But there was jollof — Nigerian jollof — and it was delicious. We got two lunch specials, one with goat and the other with chicken drumsticks, both with a side of plantains and jollof rice (a good deal at $15). Everything was well flavored, and the rice was plump.

When chef and owner Oyin Akinkugbe, 51, immigrated to the United States “straight from Lagos” more than 20 years ago, she planned to become a nurse. But friends kept complimenting her cooking, and when one of her first customers pointed her to a space on Montana Avenue, she couldn’t resist. Plus, her mother and grandmother worked as chefs, catering jollof, egusi and fufu for anyone they could. Akinkugbe’s rice tasted like an elevated version of my mother’s cooking, the kind of jollof served at a wedding in Nigeria. It was rich, sweet and perfectly salty, prepared in a large pot with chicken stock, pureed tomatoes, hot chiles and onions.

“Jollof rice is number one,” said Akinkugbe, chuckling.

1805 Montana Ave. NE. zkafricanlounge.com. Jollof entree, $16.50.

Appioo African Bar & Grill

Appioo sits in a basement off Ninth Street in Shaw. My favorite part of its jollof rice was the meat that came on top; it’s coated in a delicious tomato stew, beef that falls apart and chicken that can’t figure out how to stay connected to the bone. My grandmother, a jollof connoisseur, had to agree — and she had no complaints even after realizing the rice was Ghanaian. (Given the centuries-old rivalry between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof rice, that is a big deal.)

But I could taste the difference. The rice held a more sweet and sour flavor than the typical sweet richness of my mother’s jollof. Chef and owner Prince Matey cites the lack of meat stock in the dish as a potential reason — when he opened his restaurant eight years ago, he made it a point to have ample vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.

“African food has always been a comfort food for me,” said Matey, 54. “When I’m not here at the restaurant, there’s nothing out there for me to eat.”

So Matey decided to fill the hole he saw in D.C.’s cuisine with his comfort food — jollof just like his mom used to make it (minus the occasional chicken legs, of course) — and it’s worked. The dozens of happy customers I saw when I visited (my grandmother included) would have to agree.

1924 Ninth St. NW. appiooafricanbargrill.com. Chicken/beef/fish jollof rice, $22; vegan jollof rice, $20; goat/oxtail jollof rice, $25.

Moi Moi

Howsoon Cham, the chef and owner of Moi Moi, grew up in Gambia with jollof rice as his comfort food. But not jollof rice as most know it — or even as it’s served in his downtown restaurant. The jollof rice he grew up with was white.

“We had both,” said the 52-year-old, who describes the white rice as jollof without the tomato paste, “but we all preferred the white jollof rice.”

After opening his restaurant in January, Cham experimented with putting white jollof rice on his menu. It wasn’t well received. (“It’s just not what people knew,” said Cham. “But if you tried it, I know you would love it.”) Several elements of Moi Moi were altered to fit its Nigerian and Ghanaian audience, including its name. In Gambia, the restaurant’s namesake, a boiled bean pudding, is called oleleh. Cham thought Moi Moi, the Nigerian name for the dish, rolled off the tongue a bit more easily.

The red jollof rice I tried was very good. It wasn’t quite Nigerian — the rice wasn’t as sweet, nor did it carry that dry heat, but it was certainly flavorful. Boiled vegetables took up the majority of the platter, and the rice came with sides of hot sauce, soy sauce and a lime. I added chicken, which Cham would usually serve with white jollof rice if he were cooking at his home, but the light tomato sauce on the meat with the scallions gave the rice some freshness.

To Cham, jollof rice is also home. It’s the thing he’s carried in his back pocket as he transferred from job to job and opened restaurant after restaurant in the DMV. This year, he decided to show his food to the world.

“It’s what I grew up eating at home,” said Cham. “Sometimes it’s white, sometime it’s red; all I know is I love it.”

Me, too, chef. Me, too.

1627 K St. NW. moimoidc.com. Side of jollof, $8.

