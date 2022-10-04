Second day of testimony planned in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An FBI agent who began investigating the Oath Keepers days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will continue testifying Tuesday morning as five associated with the far-right paramilitary group stand accused of conspiring to keep President Donald Trump in office by force. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Michael Palian said he had not heard of the Oath Keepers before Jan. 6, 2021, and that he specialized in health-care fraud, not domestic terrorism. But after shepherding U.S. senators to safety that evening, he began investigating the people responsible. He quickly saw videos of people in camouflage gear entering the building together. It appeared “coordinated,” Palian testified. Their outfits bore the label “Oath Keepers.”

Nearly two years later, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is on trial, accused of seditious conspiracy and other felony charges alongside Florida auto dealer Kelly Meggs, Florida welder Kenneth Harrelson, Ohio bar owner Jessica Watkins and retired Navy intelligence officer Thomas Caldwell of Virginia.

“They said out loud and in writing what they intended to do,” prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler said in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in Washington. “In some ways, they planned their conspiracy in plain sight.”

As part of his testimony, Palian is going through hundreds of messages sent by Oath Keepers associates between the election and the inauguration discussing forceful resistance to a Biden presidency.

Defense attorneys told jurors that those messages were taken out of context.

“You may not like some of the things you see and hear ... but they did nothing illegal that day,” Phillip Linder, one of Rhodes’s attorneys, said in his opening statement.

David Fischer, who represents Caldwell, echoed him, telling jurors, “They selectively edit and they take the most outrageous statements that politically attuned and politically active people make.” He suggested his client said nothing worse than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has, one of several defense assertions Judge Amit P. Mehta asked the jury to ignore.

Only Jonathan Crisp, representing Watkins, acknowledged any of the defendants did anything wrong.

“I’m not going to say that what she did in going into that building was okay,” Crisp said. But, he said, “she was a rioter like everybody else” and guilty only of the felony “civil disorder” — not of involvement in a plan to overthrow the government.

“They are not the leaders of what happened that day,” he said, noting that the Oath Keepers got to the Capitol half an hour after others broke into the building. “They joined it in some respects. But they didn’t breach the Capitol.”

