Shots fired in barricade situation in Silver Spring area

Police are dealing with a barricade situation at an apartment complex in the Silver Spring area. Police in Montgomery County said residents near an apartment complex in the Silver Spring area should shelter in place as authorities deal with a barricade situation involving reported gunfire. Few details were immediately available, and it was not clear who fired the shots or whether anyone was seriously hurt. In a Twitter message, police said they responded around 2:25 a.m. to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard near U.S. Route 29 and Edgewood park for a "call for shots fired." This story will be updated.