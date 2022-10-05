D.C. deputy mayor for public safety on leave after assault accusation

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Christopher Geldart, a top public safety official in Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration, is on leave while city officials review an incident in which he was accused of grabbing a man’s neck during a dispute in the parking lot of an Arlington shopping center. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight According to a statement from Arlington County police, the incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after the door of Geldart’s vehicle struck the door of another man’s car. The two began arguing, police said, and Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, “allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat.”

Police said the man reported the incident on Monday, then filed a criminal complaint Tuesday with the county magistrate’s office, which issued a warrant for Geldart for assault and battery.

Geldart, 53, was notified of the warrant by phone and turned himself in before he was released on a summons, according to police. He did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

NBC Washington first reported the altercation. Bowser’s office said in a statement Wednesday that Geldart was on leave as the city reviews the incident.

“We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly.”

Geldart was appointed by Bowser (D) as deputy mayor in early 2021, after serving as director of the Department of Public Works and helping lead the city’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic. He previously led D.C.’s Homeland Security and Management Agency between 2012 and 2017. Geldart resigned from the agency after D.C.’s inspector general said he had committed ethics violations, including that he used his office to benefit a “close personal acquaintance,” Washington City Paper reported. The city’s ethics board ultimately dismissed the investigation, saying there was insufficient evidence to support the complaints.

Fox 5 obtained what it said was a video of the Saturday incident, which occurred near a Gold’s Gym. The footage, which does not have audio, shows a man reported to be Geldart pointing at another man, who is standing between two cars. The man turns around and points back, and Geldart approaches him. As the two stand chest to chest, Geldart appears to push the man with his right arm, and the other man pushes it away.

Bystanders soon separate the two, and Geldart walks away.

Salvador Rizzo and Emily Davies contributed to this report.

