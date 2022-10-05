Gov. Hogan will testify in former chief of staff’s trial, filing says

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will be called by prosecutors as a witness in the trial of his former chief of staff, who is accused of defrauding a quasi-governmental agency, a new filing in the case suggests. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Roy C. McGrath was indicted last year in connection to a nearly quarter-million-dollar severance package he received from the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), where he served as executive director before becoming Hogan’s top aide in 2020.

McGrath’s federal trial, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24, will center partly on whether Hogan approved or consented to the payment of $233,647.23, which McGrath arranged to receive as he left as director of the Maryland Environmental Service to work for the governor.

Hogan’s potential appearance in court, unusual for a sitting governor, would provide him an opportunity to clarify his stance on an episode that prompted legislative hearings he once labeled a “witchhunt” in a message to McGrath. It would also provide McGrath’s lawyer an opportunity to cross-examine him.

McGrath, a longtime Hogan ally until their falling out after the severance became public, has maintained that Hogan approved it. But the governor, who is cooperating with law enforcement and has not been accused of any crime, has repeatedly denied knowledge of it.

“I know you did nothing wrong. I know it is unfair. I will stand with you,” Hogan wrote to his former aide in an undated message after it was publicly revealed that McGrath received the payment. McGrath has said he resigned from the chief-of-staff job, which he held for less than three months, because of the governor’s pledge to stand by him.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, has said the governor sent the message before learning more details about how the severance package was obtained. Prosecutors and the governor’s office also say McGrath falsified a memo in which he said the governor approved the severance.

In an email Wednesday, Ricci said: “Over the last two years, our office has been actively assisting in these ongoing investigations. As these cases move forward, we are confident that the justice system will uphold the public trust.”

McGrath’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, said his client stands by his assertion that the governor approved the payment “and will continue to be steadfast about the fact that the governor’s backpedaling was more because of the political fallout, rather than what he actually said.”

The filing that suggests Hogan will testify is a proposal by prosecutors of questions for voir dire, the preliminary examination of jurors by the judge and lawyers to winnow the pool. It says the trial is expected to last three weeks.

“Governor Larry Hogan will be called as a witness by the Government in this case,” says one of the proposed questions in the filing, which was previously reported by the Daily Record. It then asks whether that would affect the potential juror’s ability to be impartial.

Marcia Lubin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland, declined to comment on whether Hogan will be called as a witness.

McGrath also is accused during his time with MES of submitting false time and attendance reports when he was on vacation and using agency funds to pay a personal pledge to a museum where he served on the board of directors. He faces federal charges of wire fraud, theft and falsifying records.

He also faces charges in state court of theft, misconduct in office and violating Maryland’s wiretap laws by recording private calls with Hogan and other officials without their permission. A trial on those charges is scheduled for next year.

