IT issues stall voter-records processing for 107,000 in Virginia

RICHMOND — Local registrars across Virginia began scrambling Wednesday to process about 107,000 voter records dumped on them overnight by the state Department of Elections, where computer network failures had left applications in limbo for months. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) blamed unspecified technical problems for the backlog, which affected new voter registration applications, address updates and other changes submitted through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said in a written statement.

Beals described the technical problems as “intermittent network issues within the Department of Elections.” Department spokeswoman Andrea Gaines declined to elaborate, saying, “We don’t have any additional information to add about the technical issues.”

A former private equity executive, Youngkin won the office last year promising to bring “election integrity” and business-world efficiency to government. His administration announced in April that it would shut down the state’s long-troubled elections registration and data system for a few days over a period of six weeks because the aging network was far behind on a planned update.

At the time, Virginia’s voter-registration system, which is known as VERIS and dates from about 2007, could not absorb data related to the state’s newly redrawn political districts without being shut down.

It was unclear if those planned, periodic shutdowns had any connection to the current problem, which started in late spring and went undetected through September, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

A spokesman for Youngkin referred questions to his elections department. Gaines declined to comment when asked if there was any link. She also would not say what alerted the department to the recent problem or how it was solved.

Some registrars said their staff will have to work overtime to process the backlog in time for the Nov. 8 elections for the U.S. House of Representatives and local offices in some jurisdictions, intensifying the normal crunchtime in the final weeks before Election Day.

“You could say it’s an unfunded mandate that we have to work overtime now,” said Mark J. Coakley, general registrar and director of elections for Henrico County, just outside Richmond.

Seven workers in his office were preparing to tackle the 4,493 records that arrived overnight from Richmond.

Registrars do not face a hard deadline for processing registrations, but state code requires that they notify voters of their polling place 15 days before an election, which this year is Oct. 24, Gaines said.

“This is work that we should have been doing all summer and fall that we’re just getting today,” Coakley said. “We want to get them out as quickly as possible. You just can’t do that in an eight-hour day with absentee [voting] going as well. We’re working tonight and tomorrow and see how far we get and if we need to come in on Saturday.”

He said they planned to stay Wednesday night “until the coffee runs out.”

The state elections department issued an advisory to local officials Friday disclosing the problem and warning that registrars will see “a significant increase in voter registration applications in their hopper.”

In Fairfax County, where 10 staffers routinely work on voter registrations, about 11,000 applications arrived overnight. The number was under 300 in Fairfax City, said Brenda F. Cabrera, the registrar and director of elections, as well as president of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia.

“Staff has already started working on them and for the most part they aren’t complicated applications,” she said. “It’s a pretty click-and-go operation unless there’s problem with the application,” such as a missing signature.

Cabrera is confident that her staff will get the job done, but she said the glitch will add some pressure.

“It’s definitely an added burden at a time when we’re already busy focusing on the election,” she said.

VPAP produced a chart showing new voter registrations dropping off sharply in June and continuing to lag throughout the summer and fall — defying the typical pattern of steady growth ahead of congressional midterms. In May, the state logged 20,627 new voter registrations. In June, the number fell to 8,776.

VPAP estimated that of the 107,000 voter records affected, 40,000 were new registrations, as opposed to updates for an address change.

