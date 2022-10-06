A personal trainer says he was assaulted — by a deputy mayor of D.C.

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Dustin Woodward, a 29-year-old trainer at Gold’s Gym in Arlington, said he had just finished his last training session of the morning on Saturday when he walked out to meet his girlfriend, who had IHOP eggs and pancakes waiting in her car. But when he arrived at the black Kia Sportage, Woodward said his girlfriend looked distressed.

The man in the vehicle one spot over, she told him, had opened the back passenger seat for his daughter and, in the process, hit her car.

“Hey, you just hit my car,” Woodward’s girlfriend said to the man.

“That’s what you get for being parked on the line,” the man responded, according to Woodward.

Unbeknown to the couple at the time, Woodward said, the man was Christopher Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor of public safety and justice. And the incident did not end there. Video of part of the encounter shows Woodward and Geldart pointing aggressively at each other before Geldart approached Woodward and the two went chest to chest. Woodward alleges the deputy mayor grabbed him by the throat; the footage shows Geldart appearing to push him, before Woodward shoves his arm away.

Three days later, after Woodward filed a criminal complaint against Geldart with the county magistrate’s office, the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the deputy mayor was on leave and officials were investigating the encounter. In a statement, the mayor’s office downplayed the incident, saying “it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people.” Geldart has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

As deputy mayor, a position he has held since early 2021, Geldart oversees the city’s police force, emergency and fire response, jails, and other agencies tasked with keeping District residents safe. He previously served as director of the Department of Public Works and helped lead the city’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2017, he resigned from his position at the helm of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency over allegations that he used the office to benefit a “close personal acquaintance,” though the city’s ethics board ultimately dismissed the investigation, citing insufficient evidence.

Outside of Gold’s Gym on Saturday, the tension between the two men quickly escalated. The following account is based on The Washington Post’s interview with Woodward. The video footage, obtained by FOX 5, does not include audio.

After Geldart retorted to Woodward’s girlfriend that she had parked on the line, Woodward got out of the car and the two men began arguing about whether Geldart had scratched the car, according to Woodward. Woodward threatened to call the police, and Geldart said he would leave before the authorities arrived.

“Call the f---ing police,” Geldart screamed, according to Woodward. “You won’t do it.”

“Shut up!” Woodward yelled, pointing at the deputy mayor.

At that point, Geldart approached Woodward, getting inches from his face. Woodward leaned in. Woodward said Geldart then grabbed his neck before Woodward pushed him away. Shortly after, a woman who appeared to be with Geldart stepped between the two and spoke to the deputy mayor. He then walked away.

Woodward, who has been employed at Gold’s Gym for a few months, said he had seen Geldart around the gym but never interacted with him. He said he learned his name after reporting the incident to a gym manager, who talked to another gym manager, who knew Geldart’s wife.

Woodward said he did not know Geldart was the deputy mayor of D.C. until he searched his name on Google after first reporting the incident to police on Monday.

Woodward then filed a criminal complaint Tuesday with the county magistrate’s office, which issued a warrant for Geldart for assault and battery. Geldart, 53, was notified of the warrant by phone and turned himself in before he was released on a summons, according to police.

Michael Brice-Saddler and Salvador Rizzo contributed to this report.

