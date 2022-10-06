Delta Phi Epsilon official improperly benefited from foundation, judge rules

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court judge has found that a longtime officer of Delta Phi Epsilon, a once-prominent foreign service fraternity associated with Georgetown University, took control of the nonprofit organization and a related foundation and used their charitable assets for his own benefit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Superior Court Judge Shana Frost Matini found that Terrence J. Boyle used charitable funds from the Delta Phi Epsilon Foundation for Foreign Service Education to help purchase a $345,000 house in the District for himself in 1990, court documents say. The property, on 34th Street NW, is now worth more than $1.1 million.

The judge also determined that Boyle oversaw the sale of the fraternity’s 80-year-old chapter house, also in Georgetown, without proper authorization from its members. The house was first donated to the DPE foundation under Boyle’s control in May and then sold a month later to a private buyer for $2.6 million, well below its appraised value of more than $4 million, court papers say.

Advertisement

The court said Boyle violated his fiduciary duties and laws governing nonprofits by disposing of the fraternity’s primary asset without obtaining prior approval from members.

The ruling — handed up Sept. 21 and based only on allegations whose underlying facts were not in serious dispute — represents a partial victory for Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), whose office filed a civil complaint against Boyle in June 2021. The court did not order any remedies as part of its judgment. The remaining allegations will proceed to trial.

Defense attorney Harvey J. Volzer, in seeking reconsideration of the decision, argued that the ruling was unfair and based on an incomplete record of evidence — more than 40 defense documents were excluded from consideration because they had not been properly submitted to the court.

Advertisement

Volzer, in court papers, attributed the procedural lapse to a serious case of covid-19 for which he was hospitalized and to the actions of his secretary. Volzer did not respond to phone calls and an email seeking comment.

Boyle, 81, pledged the DPE Alpha Chapter in 1963 as an undergraduate at Georgetown University and remained deeply involved in its financial and social affairs for the next four decades. He managed the chapter house, oversaw fraternity pledging and organized and participated in a variety of social events, including trips to a Caribbean resort, said several former fraternity members. He served as an officer in the foundation and the fraternity from the 1980s until his resignation in 2021. The fraternity has at least 900 members and alumni.

The attorney general’s office, which has taken legal action against several nonprofit organizations for the alleged misuse of charitable funds, announced the ruling, along with favorable decisions in two other cases, in a news release Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Nonprofits receive substantial tax benefits because these organizations, and the people who manage them, are legally required to operate in a manner that is consistent with the organization’s public mission (the public good), not for private benefit,” Racine said in a written statement.

A spokeswoman for his office declined to comment on whether the DPE allegations had been referred for possible criminal investigation.

GiftOutline Gift Article