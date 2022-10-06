Fairfax police seeking suspect in fatal shooting

Gift Article Share

Investigators are seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday at a Mount Vernon-area parking lot, Fairfax County police said. Fairfax County Police Department officers are searching for Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon, Va., authorities said Thursday. Police believe Trott killed Brandon Wims, 31, of Maryland, they said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Man fatally shot Sunday morning in Alexandria, police say Detectives obtained a warrant for Trott, charging him with second-degree murder. They also charged him with illegally using a firearm, and illegal possession of a weapon and ammunition.

Authorities offered this account of what happened Sunday morning:

Trott saw Wims in a vehicle with two other people just before 7 a.m. in a parking lot on St. Gregorys Lane. Trott got out of his car, a silver Nissan Sentra, and fired multiple rounds at Wims after a confrontation. The Sentra had a Maryland license plate — 2ET4005.

Wims was dropped off at a hospital and later pronounced dead. The other two people in the vehicle were treated at the hospital, though they did not have life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Police said they believe the shooting was not random, though they are still investigating the relationship between Trott and Wims. Efforts to reach both men’s family members Thursday were not successful.

Detectives are asking people with information regarding Trott’s whereabouts to call 703-246-7800. They also said people should call 911 if they see Trott.

GiftOutline Gift Article