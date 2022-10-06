Man arrested in fatal Pr. George’s shooting

A 32-year-old man who was wanted in an August homicide in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights has been arrested, Prince George’s County police said.
On Aug. 7, officers responded to a reported shooting at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found Price with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He died at the scene.
Police said the men knew each other and that McFail shot Price during a dispute, according to an initial investigation.
It was not immediately clear whether McFail has an attorney.