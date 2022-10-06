Man arrested in fatal Pr. George’s shooting

A 32-year-old man who was wanted in an August homicide in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights has been arrested, Prince George’s County police said.

Randy McFail, of Capitol Heights, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the shooting of Robert Earl Price, 22, of Washington. McFail was taken into custody by the Bowie Police Department on Tuesday, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.