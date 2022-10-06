The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man arrested in fatal Pr. George’s shooting

Randy McFail was wanted in an August homicide, police said

By
October 6, 2022 at 3:41 p.m. EDT
A 32-year-old man who was wanted in an August homicide in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights has been arrested, Prince George’s County police said.

Randy McFail, of Capitol Heights, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the shooting of Robert Earl Price, 22, of Washington. McFail was taken into custody by the Bowie Police Department on Tuesday, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

On Aug. 7, officers responded to a reported shooting at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found Price with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He died at the scene.

Police said the men knew each other and that McFail shot Price during a dispute, according to an initial investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether McFail has an attorney.

