Man arrested in fatal mall shooting in Hyattsville

Stephon Edward Jones, of Washington, was charged with first- and- second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. He remains in custody in D.C. where he was arrested and awaits extradition to Prince George’s County, police said.

On Aug. 18, Hyattsville police and county police officers responded to the 3500 block of East-West Highway at about 4 p.m. for a reported shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s, police said. Herring was found with gunshot wounds in the mall’s food court. He died at the scene.

Police said Jones fatally shot Herring during a verbal dispute, according to an initial investigation. Before the shooting, police said Jones threatened Herring in the men’s bathroom, according to charging documents. When the two saw each other again in the food court, which police said was captured on surveillance video, “words were exchanged” and Jones stood up, took out a handgun and fired at Herring. He then fled the scene.