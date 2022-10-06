Four wounded, one critically, in D.C. shooting, police say

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Four men were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Northwest Washington, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. All four men were conscious half an hour after the shooting, police said. At least some of the victims were found inside the Tyler House apartment complex.

D.C. Police Commander Tasha Bryant, who runs the First District station, said one of the victims was critically wounded and the other three had injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

She said a white sedan was spotted fleeing the location, headed eastbound on New York Avenue NW, with two suspects potentially inside. She said that, preliminarily, it appeared the shots were fired from the vehicle.

“We take gun violence very seriously,” Bryant said in a briefing at the scene. “We’re committed to removing violent offenders from these communities.”

MPD seeks assistance in locating this pictured vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting that occurred this afternoon on North Capitol Street, NW. The vehicle appears to be a Kia Sedan with unknown tags.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/RSrL8zpAIX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 6, 2022

On Sunday, police said a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. Asked about a possible connection between that killing and the shooting on Thursday, Bryant said, “At this time, I do not want to say that it was connected. We are still in the preliminary stages of our investigation.”

Robert Wheeler said he was waiting for his nephew to get back from the store when he heard gunshots Thursday. Wheeler, 62, said one of the bullets struck a speaker that he had sitting on one of the armrests of his wheelchair.

“I was waiting for my nephew to bring some chips.” Wheeler said. “I feel lucky.”

Benjamin Medrano, a 27-year-old neighborhood resident, said he was working from home when he heard about a dozen gun shots outside of his window. When he walked down the street with his dog, he saw police and fire officials crowding around the area near North Capitol Street and New York Avenue.

Families peered behind police tape. Sirens flashed. He said he saw a woman screaming, concerned that her son was involved in the incident.

This was the second time in less than two months that Medrano had walked his dog by an active crime scene in his neighborhood. In August, he was near O and First streets when he heard about “eight to 10” bangs and saw firetrucks racing toward him. Two people were killed and three others were injured in that incident.

On Thursday, Medrano said he texted his partner: “We have to find a way to get out of this area.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

