Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in D.C.’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday by a driver in D.C.’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, police said.
D.C. police said the pedestrian — who was later identified as Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg — was trying to cross Massachusetts Avenue from the south side of the street to the north side when the Dodge struck her. Musabe was taken to a hospital and later died. Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.