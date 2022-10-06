The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in D.C.’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood

By
October 6, 2022 at 7:18 a.m. EDT
(Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday by a driver in D.C.’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened around 5:21 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

An initial investigation found the driver of a Dodge Charger was headed west in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW near 10th Street NW.

D.C. police said the pedestrian — who was later identified as Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg — was trying to cross Massachusetts Avenue from the south side of the street to the north side when the Dodge struck her. Musabe was taken to a hospital and later died. Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Loading...