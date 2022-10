The incident happened early Thursday along the eastbound lanes of Route 7, also called Leesburg Pike, near Chain Bridge Road. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not released, pending notification of their families.

Two people are dead after a crash in Tysons, and police said it appears speed was a factor.

The road’s eastbound sides were shut down, and one lane was getting by on the westbound side in the morning rush hour. Drivers were advised to avoid the area, police said.