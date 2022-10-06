Democrats question $268,000 state contract for Youngkin’s political ad-maker

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Leading Virginia Democrats on Thursday urged the state’s inspector general to investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker landed a $268,000 state contract to make a one-minute tourism video. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm that made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin last year, was the only vendor to bid on the contract with the Virginia Tourism Corp. (VTC), a taxpayer-funded public authority.

The firm, which has continued working with Youngkin as he explores a potential 2024 presidential bid, appeared to have an inside track on the opportunity, according to reporting this week by Virginia Public Media and the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The VTC initially offered the contract to Poolhouse without soliciting bids from other vendors, VTC President Rita McClenny confirmed to The Washington Post on Thursday. The VTC later gave two competitors a chance to vie for the job, but under tight deadlines dictated by a desire to roll the video out by Labor Day. In the end, only Poolhouse submitted a bid.

The VTC is exempt from state procurement rules but the Poolhouse deal runs counter to the authority’s internal policies, which call for soliciting at least six bids for services worth more than $100,000, McClenny acknowledged. She said she has the authority to circumvent the policies.

In their letter to Inspector General Michael C. Westfall, the top Democrats in the state House and Senate suggested that the bid had been steered to Poolhouse and that the video amounts to a campaign ad for Youngkin because he is prominently featured in it. Since the end of summer, the ad has been in rotation on screens at state airports and rest stops.

“The actions by Governor Youngkin and the VTC are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about the use of state tax dollars for campaign purposes and potential waste, fraud or abuse of taxpayer dollars,” Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) said in the letter.

Youngkin spokesman Rob Damschen said in an email that the governor was “excited to take part in highlighting the Commonwealth’s top attractions and welcome tourists in our airports and visitor centers statewide.” He referred questions about the arrangement to the VTC.

McClenny said it is not unusual for Virginia’s governors to appear in promotional videos for the state, recalling that Democrat Terry McAuliffe appeared in one that was available online to promote Oyster Month.

The video with Youngkin is likely to get a larger audience because it is playing repeatedly at all nine of the state’s commercial airports, including Dulles International and Reagan National. McClenny said the video, which is narrated by Youngkin and shows him at a NASCAR track in Richmond, will not be used out of state.

“There is no media buy behind this,” she said. “Airports are pro bono airing it.”

Will Ritter, Poolhouse’s co-founder and chief executive, issued a written statement that did not address questions about the procurement process. It said the firm was “thrilled to partner with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to brag on the state we love and call home. We were ecstatic to win the bid and get a chance to showcase our favorite people and places in the ‘Welcome to Virginia’ campaign. We look forward to more opportunities to make top-shelf creative work for Virginia.”

Matt Wolking, a Youngkin strategist at the political consulting firm Axiom, defended the arrangement on Twitter, noting that McClenny donated $1,000 to McAuliffe’s attempted comeback campaign against Youngkin last year. McClenny was first appointed to the job under McAuliffe’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Robert F. McDonnell, and continued serving under McAuliffe and Democrat Ralph Northam. She donated $500 to McDonnell’s 2009 campaign.

“So [Scott’s] big conspiracy theory is that the Democrat who donated to Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against Youngkin a year ago … is now secretly colluding to hijack airport ads for Youngkin?” Wolking tweeted.

The idea for the video grew out of a meeting between VTC staffers and Youngkin in March, when the governor and first lady Suzanne Youngkin offered to support their mission any way they could, McClenny said in an interview with The Post on Thursday.

Huddling afterward, VTC staffers came up with the idea of featuring the governor in a video that would pitch Virginia to the millions of travelers who pass through Dulles and Reagan — many of them without realizing those airports are in the commonwealth.

“Coming into Dulles, the pilot says, ‘Welcome to Washington,’ ” she said. “The ticket says, ‘Washington.’ ”

McClenny said it was her idea to approach Poolhouse about producing the video under a noncompete contract that prohibited the authority from inviting other firms to bid.

Poolhouse had never done work for a state entity, but McClenny said she thought highly of the company’s work. She also said the firm’s “familiarity” with Youngkin would make the undertaking more “efficient,” amounting to a “shortcut” for a project that she wanted wrapped up in time to reach late-summer travelers.

“That was my idea, Rita McClenny, because they’re a Virginia company, they produce great content and I knew, obviously, they had a familiarity with the governor,” she said.

The VTC backed away from that no-bid approach after the governor’s office raised concerns about the appearance that would create, she said.

On May 5, the VTC invited Poolhouse and a second Richmond firm, the Martin Agency, to bid on the project. Poolhouse submitted its bid that day. The Martin Agency, which as the VTC’s agency of record was already busy with a “flagship campaign” set to launch in April, responded on May 9 that it could not meet the tight deadlines required, McClenny said.

The next day, the VTC invited Henninger Media Services to submit a bid by May 17. Henninger did not respond, McClenny said.

