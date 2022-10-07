Protesters demanding Biden declare climate emergency shut down I-395 in D.C.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Protesters demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency briefly shut down southbound Interstate 395 on Friday in Washington during a demonstration. Southbound lanes were closed near the Seventh Street NW exit from about 9 a.m. to 9:22 a.m., according to D.C. police tweets. Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman, said three people were arrested.

Protesters wore yellow vests as they walked in front of moving vehicles on the highway, according to a video from News2Share’s Ford Fischer, a documentarian who has filmed political activism since 2014.

Climate protesters on I395 in DC demand Biden declare climate emergency https://t.co/AC6osvQ4ch — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 7, 2022

This was one of several demonstrations from members of the climate advocacy group Declare Emergency, whose protesters often block traffic in the region, resulting in arrests. The group said in a statement this was the fourth time protesters blocked the highway. D.C. police did not immediately confirm that number.

“It is civil disobedience. We need to disrupt business as usual and affect peoples’ lives to wake them up to the atrocity that is coming at us,” Michelle Wehner, a Declare Emergency spokeswoman, said after the demonstration. “We’re not done. … We are going to keep doing actions until the administration declares a climate emergency.”

A climate activist also climbed on the stage at the Kennedy Center on Thursday night during a concert featuring the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and the National Symphony Orchestra, unfurling a banner that read “DECLARE EMERGENCY,” according to a video posted by Fischer. The activist got onstage at the beginning of the show, was quickly escorted off the stage and premises but was not arrested, according to the Kennedy Center.

