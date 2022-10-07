As midterms near, D.C. fusion center watches for political violence

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election approach, analysts at D.C.’s fusion center are scanning social media and browsing the dark corners of the internet, looking for threats against election officials in battleground states and large rallies that could turn violent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Before Jan. 6, 2021, the analysts thought they were ready for anything. But after a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, hoping to overturn the election, officials say they have reset their expectations about what level of political violence is possible.

“One of the goals that we share in the National Capital Region is that we don’t want to see another Jan. 6,” said Christopher Rodriguez, the Director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. “That has motivated us to share information and reinforce existing relationships or build new ones, but we should never be complacent about the progress that we’re making.”

D.C. has had a fusion center — where analysts gather threat-related information and distribute it to other local, state and federal agencies — since 2012, but will soon break ground on a new facility in the Navy Yard area. The new facility’s Emergency Operations Center is about 9,000 square feet — three times the size of the previous facility — and will have larger, better-equipped conference rooms, officials said.

Senior Biden administration officials have concluded that the federal government’s Jan. 6 preparations were impeded in part by a lack of high-level information-sharing and a failure to anticipate how bad the day could be. Rodriguez, whose agency runs the fusion center, said he wants his analysts to bring intelligence to agencies that they aren’t getting elsewhere.

“That is important for us to provide early warnings to our decision-makers,” Rodriguez said.

With the midterms fast approaching, Rodriguez said analysts are keenly focused on possible politically motivated violence. He said the agency has noticed an uptick in violent and concerning rhetoric, mostly coming from places where contests are highly contested or close.

After the Jan. 6 riot, Rodriguez said that analysts are more attuned to online proclamations and calls for a civil war.

“Analysts take that information and create the threat picture. They’re looking to see if this is becoming a trend or gaining traction,” Rodriguez said. “We saw prior to Jan. 6 that a lot of those calls for violence were gaining traction and followers.”

Rodriguez said analysts are more empowered to discuss scenarios that would have previously been considered outlandish — like rioters storming the Capitol to overturn an election — or how the city would tackle multiple incidents at the same time. For the midterms, Rodriguez said the city has contacts with the other 79 fusion centers in the country that will also be monitoring any possible acts of violence.

“After the midterms are over, the 2024 election kicks up,” Rodriguez said. “It might not cause violence, but it does raise our concern about violence.”

Rodriguez said that analysts prepare for future scenarios like the midterms through “red teaming,” which involves analysts imagining a future scenario and acting out how they’d respond.

“Giving the analysts space to think about those scenarios and challenge each other is a key element of what they do,” Rodriguez said. “We will make sure that we are tuned to a lot of the national trends in violence and violent rhetoric that might emerge after the elections.”

Michael Chertoff, the U.S. Homeland Security secretary under President George W. Bush, said that fusion centers — which came into wider use after the 9/11 terrorist attacks — have allowed intelligence agency representatives to share information and analytical approaches so they could have a better picture of what potential terror threats might be.

“You have to be mindful when you get an escalating drumbeat of what could be efforts to inspire violence,” Chertoff said. “You have to anticipate where that might lead.”

The fusion center does not exclusively track political violence and terrorism. When a shooter rained down bullets in the Van Ness area in April, D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III said that while police assessed information on-site at the crime scene, analysts worked behind the scenes to identify the shooter.

Contee called the fusion center an invaluable resource that aids MPD in assessing and distributing information to ensure the city’s safety.

“You have analysts scouring the internet, and they find a needle in the haystack,” Contee said. “These are the quiet warriors behind the scenes.”

