D.C. officials unveil first-ever urgent care center in Ward 8

D.C. officials on Friday unveiled the first-ever urgent care center to open in Ward 8, in an area of the city where residents have faced notable disparities in both access to health care and health outcomes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new Cedar Hill Urgent Care, located along the rapidly-growing Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE corridor in Anacostia, will open Monday and be available to residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, officials said. It is owned and operated by Universal Health Services in partnership with the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the GW Medical Faculty Associates.

Officials said the facility will provide access to treatment for an array of minor health ailments like asthma, colds, sore throats and urinary tract infections. Previously, residents in the area faced with these issues may have had to travel to other areas of the city for treatment, or even go to a hospital or emergency room.

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) said the lack of such facilities created a “big imbalance” in the District’s health care system while exacerbating issues like infant mortality. Wards 7 and 8 have the highest levels of infant mortality in the city.

“The urgent care center will meet the immediate needs to focus on some of those things that residents don’t need to go to the hospital for,” White said. “Our residents have long waited for the same access to amenities as the rest of the city; access to health care is a fundamental human right.”

The $1.8 million full-service care center is part of a larger hospital system slated to arrive east of the Anacostia River; earlier this year, city officials broke ground on the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health facility, based in Ward 7. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the city is scoping out locations for a second urgent care center as part of that larger project — which will also include an ambulatory center with physicians’ offices — that is also aimed at providing more robust health care services to communities east of the Anacostia River.

Bowser estimated that the new urgent care center in Ward 8 will serve 9,000 residents per year.

“Patients can get X-rays and bloodwork; this is the place to go if you’re not feeling well,” Bowser added. “This urgent care center is what the community asked for.”

Barbara Bass, CEO of GW Medical Faculty Associates, said that the urgent care center will accept all insurances “and will not turn anyone away” if they are uninsured. Much of the urgent care center’s staff, including practitioners and physicians, will be provided by GW Medical Faculty Associates and the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health is expected to open in early 2025, replacing the United Medical Center, which for decades was beset by financial problems and mismanagement. The second urgent care facility will open in 2024 in Ward 7.

“We’re creating a true health care system on the District’s east end for the first time ever,” said D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7). “We’re opening the door for so many people who just haven’t had the chance to be able to have these services — we’ve had the United Medical Center and other services available, but we know we can do better than that.”

