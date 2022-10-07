Authorities in Va. searching for man mistakenly released from jail

Gift Article Share

A man charged in connection with the death of a young woman was mistakenly released from jail on Thursday — and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the local prosecutor are offering conflicting accounts of how it happened. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities are searching for Stone L. Colburn, 25, of Round Hill, who initially had been charged with second degree murder in the July 2021 stabbing of Natalie L. Crowe, 24, who had a child with Colburn’s brother, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Prosecutors this week dropped the murder count and charged Colburn with concealing a dead body in the same case.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said in an interview she intended to refile a murder charge in the future and made the move to seek a new mental health evaluation of Colburn. But Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said the shift in charges caused confusion and led to the release.

Advertisement

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Colburn on Thursday and he was released from the Loudoun County jail, before prosecutors refiled a charge for concealing a dead body against him Friday morning.

Biberaj, who blamed the sheriff’s office for dropping the ball, said her office dropped the murder charge Thursday and refiled the new charge the same day. She said that obligated the Sheriff’s Office to hold Colburn.

“They should have held him on the new circuit court charge,” Biberaj said.

Loudoun County Circuit Court records back Biberaj’s account that she filed the concealing charge on Thursday.

Michele Bowman, the communications director of the Sheriff’s Office, said authorities are investigating the circumstances of Colburn’s release, but for the moment have scrambled sheriff’s deputies to try to track him down and are following leads.

Advertisement

Colburn is described as a White male and is approximately 5-foot-10, 160 lbs., the Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, maroon knit hat, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

“We’re looking at every avenue as to the why and how there was lapse between when his charges were dismissed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to when they were refiled,” Bowman said.

Biberaj said Colburn has mental health issues and a competency evaluation was done on him. She said the evaluation found Colburn was “unrestorably incompetent,” but because of the severity of the charges and the violence of the slaying she wanted a second evaluation.

“We felt from a community perspective and a safety perspective that we could not rely on one report,” Biberaj said.

Advertisement

Biberaj said her office petitioned a judge to grant a second evaluation, but it was denied.

The case was scheduled for a hearing on the competency evaluation on Thursday and Biberaj said she was concerned that Colburn would be permanently committed to a mental hospital and would never face the murder charge, so her office took steps that would allow the case to be considered by another judge in circuit court and preserve the right to seek another competency evaluation.

Once she learned of Colburn’s release Friday morning, Biberaj said, she went to court and got an arrest warrant for him so he could be taken back into custody.

Chapman declined to comment on Biberaj’s account, but said the moves made by the prosecutor’s office were unusual.

“I don’t think finger pointing is the thing to do right now,” Chapman said. “There was some confusion with regards to the process there. It was very unusual in the way the move was done in court. We are in the process of going through the documents right now to sort out what happened.

An attorney for Colburn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GiftOutline Gift Article