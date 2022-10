Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Donnie McMillan, 32, of Forestville, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in May, Prince George’s County police said.

At about 8:05 p.m. on May 6, police found McMillan with a gunshot wound outside an apartment in the 7100 block of Donnell Place in the Forestville area, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.