Biden announced mass marijuana pardons. What does that mean for D.C.?

President Biden’s announcement Thursday that he is pardoning all people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law was met with cheers from D.C. officials who underscored the move’s impact for local residents.
The move could mean thousands of people convicted in D.C. see their records cleared, White House officials, speaking on background, estimated in a briefing with reporters.
The president’s announcement comes as more and more states move to legalize, with marijuana slated to appear on ballots across the country, including in Maryland. Currently, medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, and recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states. Medical and recreational marijuana are legal in the District of Columbia.
In the Capital region, marijuana is mostly legal in small amounts, but the laws can be complex. Here’s where marijuana stands in the area and how Biden’s move might affect D.C.: