Md. appeals court disagrees with Cox, allows early mail-in vote counting

The Maryland Court of Appeals will allow early counting of mail-in ballots in November’s general election, over objections from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox. The ruling comes after an expedited legal battle between Cox and the State Board of Elections over a petition to suspend an outdated law that prohibits election officials from canvassing mail-in ballots until two days after the election — the only law of its kind in the country.

A Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge sided with the state board and suspended the law, allowing counting to begin on Oct. 1. A panel of judges on Friday upheld that decision, which Cox had appealed, arguing among other things that the state legislature and not the judiciary should control changes to election rules.

Under the ruling, local election workers can count mail-in ballots as they trickle in. As of Friday morning, no local election board had started the canvassing process; voters only began receiving ballots by mail at the end of September. Montgomery County, the state’s most populous county, which had the longest delays during the primary, plans to start counting on Oct. 15.

The State Board of Elections sought the relief after a primary cycle plagued by delayed results as more voters opted to vote by mail. Warning that the delays could be even longer during the general election, the board of elections sought relief from the court.

The board welcomed the court’s ruling on Friday in a statement, saying it would be “instrumental” in helping local election workers “complete the timely canvassing and tabulation of these ballots and meet all relevant statutory deadlines.”

While the ruling from the court does not change when or how voters can cast ballots, it will expedite counting, yielding quicker results. It also leaves open the question of whether Cox will accept the results of his race against Democrat Wes Moore, who has a 32-percentage-point lead just over a month before Election Day according to recent Washington Post -University of Maryland polling.

Cox, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump and has described the 2020 presidential election as “stolen,” said he would accept results if the law prohibiting early counting stayed in place. He has not committed to accepting the results if mail-in ballots are counted early.

“I certainly will respect the court’s decision,” Cox said in a news conference after the court heard arguments Friday. “And in terms of the election, we’re going to make sure that we uphold the process of the Constitution and law.”

Cox argued that a problem the State Board of Elections saw coming doesn’t constitute an emergency that would warrant judicial intervention. His attorneys also argued that the ruling was unconstitutional because the power to make this kind of change to the law rests in the hands of the state legislature — not the court.

As the coronavirus spread in 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) allowed early mail-in ballot counting under an emergency order. The law prohibiting early counting went back into effect after the order expired. State lawmakers passed a bill that would have permanently removed the provision earlier this year. But, Hogan, who said he supported counting mail-in ballots early, vetoed the bill over other concerns.

“I want to thank the Court of Appeals for upholding the decision to allow early canvassing for the general election,” Hogan tweeted after the ruling. “This means we will have the same process that I instituted for the 2020 election.”

“This discussion already happened this year in the appropriate branch of the government,” Cox’s attorney, Ed Hartman, said in the Annapolis courtroom on Friday. “We don’t get to do it over again here.”

The panel of seven judges pressed both sides with questions about their positions on the circuit court’s ruling.

Daniel Kobrin, an assistant attorney general representing the State Board of Elections, told the court that while the board knew there would be an increase in mail-in ballots, they could not know the scope and toll it would have on local election boards.

Board of elections lawyers estimated that more than 1 million mail-in ballots could be cast in the general election; delaying that count until two days after the election, the board argued, could delay election results by weeks. Those delays could bump up against federal, state and local certification deadlines, such as terms in office for county executive and council positions in some counties. Some elected officials are slated to begin their terms the first Monday in December, and Congress is scheduled to convene Jan. 3.

During the primary races this summer, voters submitted more than 345,000 mail-in ballots, and the State Board of Elections took nearly a month to certify results. Montgomery County, which received more than 74,000 mail-in ballots, took nearly four weeks to complete its canvass.

As of Thursday, more than 550,000 Maryland voters had requested mail-in ballots, according to a report from the State Board of Elections. Voters can request mail-in ballots by mail until Nov. 1 and in-person at election offices until Election Day.

