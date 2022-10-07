Man in custody after allegedly firing shots at police in Northern Virginia

Gift Article Share

A 27-year-old man is in custody after he fired shots at police and led officers on a chase as he fled in Northern Virginia, officials said. No one was hurt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police arrested and charged Ricardo Singleton, 27, of Arlington with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and using a firearm in a felony, court records show. The Fairfax County public defender’s office declined to comment on Singleton’s arrest.

The incident began around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road in Arlington when Singleton motioned to law enforcement to come to his vehicle, said Arlington County Police Chief Charles Penn. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed that Singleton had a gun, but he drove off. They found him in a garage, and he “mentioned he needed help,” Penn said. Officers stopped him but he drove off again and hit several vehicles.

Officers found him around 7:30 p.m. near George Mason Drive and Columbia Pike and pursued him. During the chase, he fired a gun at officers, police officials said.

Singleton then drove into Fairfax County and eventually stopped in an area near Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road where there are restaurants and a gas station. He got out of his vehicle and ran, police said. During that pursuit, he “recklessly fired rounds” at law enforcement, police said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that because people were nearby and walking around in the area, “it’s an absolute miracle no one was struck, injured or killed.”

Singleton was eventually found hiding behind a nearby store and was taken into custody without incident, police said. A semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine was recovered, Davis said.

One Fairfax County police officer fired a weapon during the incident, Davis said.

