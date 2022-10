Fairfax County police on Friday identified the victims of a fatal crash in Tysons as Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, Va., and David Turch, 59, of Triangle, Va.

Byars was driving about 3:55 a.m. Thursday with Turch as a passenger, police said in a news release. The vehicle crashed into a light pole while eastbound on Route 7, also called Leesburg Pike, near Chain Bridge Road, police said.