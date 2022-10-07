Fatal police shooting in Prince William was lawful, authorities say

Gift Article Share

Four police detectives in Prince William County, Va., acted lawfully Sept. 1 when they opened fire on three men, killing one of them, as the men allegedly tried to rob an undercover officer during a drug operation, authorities announced Friday. The deadly encounter occurred about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of a residential complex in Woodbridge, where the three men met with the undercover officer to sell the officer 1,000 pills of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and possibly a firearm, authorities said in a statement. Instead, the officer was robbed of the drug-buy money at gunpoint.

As backup officers converged on the scene, a brief gunfight erupted between officers and at least one of the suspects, according to police. One of the men, Jaiden M. Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, was killed, and another, Shane D. Pollard, 30, also of Woodbridge, was wounded.

The office of Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) announced Friday that it had found no “criminal liability” on the part of the officers after reviewing a report of the incident prepared by a “critical incident response team.” The team included “investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies in the Northern Virginia area,” police said in a statement. “No agency involved in the shooting was part of the independent criminal investigation.”

The undercover drug operation involved Prince William police, officers from the Manassas and Manassas Park police forces and agents of the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities said in a statement that those agencies are “continuing their separate independent investigations into the shooting” to determine if their internal deadly-force policies were violated.

Police said at the time of the incident that shots were fired by two county detectives and two Manassas detectives as the three men were trying to flee in a vehicle in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court. Joshua Wilson, a lawyer for Carter’s family, has said that Carter was killed unnecessarily and that shooting was “another example of police brutality.” Wilson did not return a phone message seeking comment on Friday’s announcement.

Calling the officers’ actions “heroic,” Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement: “I’d like to express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Carter. This is a tragedy, and any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is difficult.” Manassas Police Chief Doug Keene added, “The officers involved were trying to remove dangerous narcotics, fentanyl, and guns from our streets when they were faced with a life-threatening situation while being fired upon.”

Pollard, the wounded suspect, is being held on a charge of robbery resulting in death. No lawyer for him is listed in online court records. The third suspect, Jalil M. Turner, 18, of no fixed address, is being held on charges of robbery resulting in death, distribution of a controlled substance and using a firearm to commit a felony. His attorney had declined to comment on the case.

Online court records show neither Pollard nor Turner has been arraigned yet or entered a plea.

