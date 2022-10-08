Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mildred Washington, 18, had a bad feeling about the person trailing behind her and her boyfriend, Hylan McClaine, 17, as they walked over Rock Creek Park on the K Street bridge early in the morning of Oct. 15, 1940. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She had reasons to be fearful. The papers were full of stories about a gunman terrorizing the Black community in Washington. The press had dubbed him the “sniper” for the way he appeared and disappeared with ease. “Oh, you’re crazy,” McClaine said. “That man isn’t thinking about us.”

That man was. He lifted a .38-caliber pistol and fired three shots at McClaine, killing him. Mildred saw the assailant in the light from a streetlight and was able to describe him to police: a White man in his late 20s wearing a brown suit and no hat.

That description was printed in all the papers. Only one, the Washington Afro American, commissioned a likeness of the assailant from a sketch artist. The Afro had followed the case from the beginning, how on Oct. 6, Theodore Goffney and Sam Banks were shot as they sat on a bench in front of 2600 I Street NW. How Jack Sharkey was shot on Sept. 2 but survived.

“I’m not afraid of anything I can see,” Sharkey told Afro reporter Sam Lacy. “But when something comes out of the darkness behind me, without a sound, and blazes away with a gun, there’s nothing I can do.”

Two Afro staff members — a photographer and a society reporter returning to their car after covering a party — thought they had been followed by the gunman, who turned and ran only when he overheard one say, “I believe it’s the sniper.”

Among those fixated on the Afro’s coverage was an unexpected reader, a 25-year-old White man named John Eugene Eklund. He was a George Washington University dropout and former Hot Shoppes waiter. Eklund’s mother lived in Washington but he lived in Baltimore, where he worked at an airplane factory.

An acquaintance named Herbert Ray told police Eklund filled his room with news clippings about the sniper, including ones from the Afro. The friend noticed that Eklund stopped wearing his brown suit and started wearing a hat. Eklund owned a .38-caliber pistol but had gotten rid of it. And Ray said Eklund was gathering tools to take to a wooded area near the Virginia side of the 14th Street bridge to dig bullets out of a tree stump he had used as target practice.

Fearful for his own life, Ray turned Eklund into the authorities. The police got to the tree stump before Eklund and said bullets found there came from the same gun that had killed the three Black men.

Prosecutors alleged that “intense race hatred” had motivated Eklund to stalk his victims. Eklund maintained his innocence. On June 23, 1941, an all-White jury found him guilty of the first-degree murder of McClaine. There was only one penalty: death by electrocution. Afro noted it was the first time in the District a White man had been sentenced to death for the murder of a Black person.

Eklund’s lawyers appealed, and when it turned out that Ray, the witness, had perjured himself — he claimed not to have had a criminal record when he had served time for housebreaking and perjury — Eklund was granted a new trial.

Eklund’s plea was the same, not guilty, and so was much of the testimony. This time, however, police said they had the murder gun, unearthed in a Baltimore park on a tip from a jailhouse informant Eklund had shared a cell with.

On July 10, 1942, the case went to the jurors. That evening, when he stepped out of the U.S. Marshals van returning him to the District jail, a handcuffed Eklund bolted. He evaded police for nearly two days before being caught.

The brief episode inspired Scott Hart of The Washington Post to rhapsodize: “He didn’t say where he excursioned in his short, harried liberty, why he chose to stroll with a priceless but ruinous audacity in a city where the scream of every police motorcycle siren must have burned his eardrums like hot wires.”

The captured Eklund told reporters: “I was trying to beat a bum rap.”

While Eklund was at large, the jury had returned a verdict: guilty of second-degree murder. Eklund was spared the chair and sentenced to 15 years to life.

The National Archives shared some of the records related to Eklund’s incarceration. He was sent first to prison in Atlanta, where he assaulted other inmates and was considered an escape risk. In 1949, he was transferred to Alcatraz. After four years at Alcatraz he was sent to Leavenworth in Kansas, where he spent a year before returning to Atlanta. He was later transferred to the Pennsylvania borough of Lewisburg.

Some sources suggest Eklund was conditionally released in the 1960s. On June 1, 1996, he died in Polk County in Florida. Later generations of Washingtonians would have their own snipers to deal with.

