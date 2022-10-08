Pedestrian is fatally struck by car in Arlington

A pedestrian died Saturday after being struck by a car in Arlington, police said.
The driver of the car remained on scene, police said. An investigation continues, police said.
Arlington police did not release the victim’s name, saying that family members were still being notified.
POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating a crash with injuries involving a pedestrian in the 5800 block of Little Falls Rd. The pedestrian, an adult female, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Driver of striking vehicle remained on scene. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/qnFZlhlwKG— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 8, 2022