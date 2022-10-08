The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pedestrian is fatally struck by car in Arlington

October 8, 2022 at 1:58 p.m. EDT
A pedestrian died Saturday after being struck by a car in Arlington, police said.

The woman, who was in her 80s, was walking in the 5800 block of Little Falls Road about 9 a.m. when she was struck, Arlington police said in a statement.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, officers said.

The driver of the car remained on scene, police said. An investigation continues, police said.

Arlington police did not release the victim’s name, saying that family members were still being notified.

