He was found in the roadway and taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

The man was hit around 7:15 p.m. at Piscataway and Temple Hills roads, the police said.

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

Police said they were trying to find out why the man was hit. They said the driver of the car that hit him was cooperating in the investigation.