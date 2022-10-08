Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Asiyah Timimi expected to spend these years traveling, seeing places outside of the nation’s capital, where she has lived and worked and raised three sons. But then in March, eight bullets tore through the body of her youngest child. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two hit him in the head. Three struck him in his back. And the others pierced his side and leg.

The 27-year-old is now paralyzed from the waist down, and Timimi has no plans to leave the city. She is staying put because of circumstance and choice. She wants to be there for her son. She is also determined to help D.C. in its fight against gun violence.

“This is personal to me,” Timimi said. “The guns, they have to come off the streets. It just takes one bullet, it just takes a piece of metal that costs 26 cents to destroy a family or a community.”

Timimi is not anti-guns. She worked as a firearms instructor for law enforcement and is a licensed bounty hunter.

But she also has seen too many times, and too up close, how guns in the hands of the untrained and unrestrained harm and kill.

“There were four victims in my community murdered in a two-and-a-half-week span,” she said. “Can you imagine what that does to a community? It has affected my son so bad. He can’t even mourn with his friends. He’s in between four walls, paralyzed and mourning.”

D.C. officials have spoken passionately about the need to stop shootings in the city, and they have dedicated resources and staffing aimed at achieving that. In an article The Washington Post published Tuesday, my colleagues wrote about a key initiative D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration put in place as part of its strategy to reduce homicides, which are barreling toward a two-decade high. Officials labeled 230 D.C. residents who were considered at risk of committing violent crimes or becoming victims of them as “People of Promise,” and put their names on a list.

The intention was to offer those on the list — at least those still alive since some have already been killed — intense government services. But, as my colleagues pointed out, that’s not how the list was perceived by people on streets the city hoped to make safer. It was seen as a “hit list.”

Distrust of the police and government officials runs deep in some city neighborhoods, for good reason. That’s what makes another, lesser known initiative the city has put in place intriguing. It doesn’t require gaining trust. It comes with that already built in.

In the past year, Timimi has become part of an unseen force of community members who have each received $5,000 grants from the city to turn their ideas for combating gun violence into action. They are moms and fathers and grandparents. They are regular people who come from different neighborhoods with different ideas but share a motivation: They stand to lose the most if the city fails to get gun violence under control.

The grant program recognizes that within neighborhoods that have been most affected by shootings are residents who have been trying to help but have little resources. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Progressive Life Center have worked together to provide more than $600,000 in mini grants and guidance to those who have received them.

With the money, recipients have created programs that offer job training, gardening lessons, healing sessions and, in one case, a trip to Wall Street. One grant allowed a group of young men and women to create a documentary about gun violence that left people crying when it was shown recently at Busboys and Poets in Anacostia.

I talked with three mini-grant recipients and all described the money as allowing them to help their communities in a way they couldn’t have otherwise. They also spoke of feeling hopeful about what other grant recipients were doing with the money.

Linda Harllee Harper, director of D.C. Gun Violence Prevention, described the grants as acknowledging that the “answer to this gun violence is in the communities.”

“We are not the answer,” she said. “We need to support community members who know their communities. What the answer is in one community is not the same as in another community.”

Her office has a team of credible messengers who monitor the programs that the grant recipients have put in place. On that team is Reginald Mathis, who grew up in D.C. and lost his father, younger brother and other people in his life to gun violence.

“I can’t tell you the last time I’ve been to a natural-causes funeral,” he told me on a recent evening. “I have equity in this issue. I have equity in this fight. I wouldn’t continue this work if it wasn’t successful. I’ve lost too much.”

He said he has witnessed grants go to people who once saw them as out of reach and he has watched them inspire people to consider turning neighborhood endeavors into nonprofits.

“I’ve seen some transformational things go on with these grants,” he said. “I’m seeing healing circles. I’m seeing yoga. I’m seeing tons of things you’d never see east of the river.”

Of Timimi's life skills class, he said: “I’ve seen her get guys off the corner that you couldn’t get off the corner if 10 police cars were on that street.”

Der’Shay Lane and Kiah Lewis used their grant to help fund the filming of “Soaring Through Trauma,” a documentary made by teenagers from Southeast Washington as part of S.O.A.R Project DC. Lane said even though the program ended at 8 p.m., the teenagers who participated often wanted to stay for hours longer.

“It was a safe haven for them,” she said. Learning about the filming process also gave them media knowledge and a way to share their stories. “Most of the parents were shocked they opened up as much as they did.”

Video from the filming of the documentary shows a 14-year-old boy sitting in front of a camera, explaining that he lost his father to gun violence. When asked if he felt safe, he says, “No. No I don’t feel safe in D.C.”

Thandor Miller used his grant money to hold workshops aimed at building up the self-worth of young people. He said he was able to reach 60 of them.

“I have learned how to meet them where they are without holding them hostage to where they’ve been,” he said.

He said he understands them because he grew up in a household where grown-ups were in survival mode: “Even though I never missed a meal, I never got a hug.”

Timimi said the idea for a life skills class came to her years ago, after she had a conversation with a man who was leaving prison. She told him to stay out of trouble. He told her that would be hard because he was illiterate and had no legitimate way to support his son. After that, she started asking other people in her neighborhood what was stopping them from applying for jobs.

In her class, participants receive a meal and work on setting goals, building up their vocabularies and improving their interview skills. They also hear from a mother who lost her teenage daughter to a drug overdose.

“I’ve had 22 students in the classroom and one was drunk and one was high and nodding,” she said. “I didn’t turn them away. I know what they are going through, and why they are pacifying their pain.”

When she first started talking about holding the class, and was searching for a way to fund it, one young man in the community was eager to join. He didn’t get the chance, she said. Before she received the grant, he was shot and killed.

