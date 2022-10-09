Pedestrian killed in Chantilly area of Fairfax early Sunday

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday in Fairfax County, police said.
Two other pedestrians were killed Saturday on the region’s roads. In the Williamsburg area of Arlington, police said 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes was walking along Little Falls Road around 9 a.m. when she was struck. She died at a hospital, police said. Then around 7:15 p.m., a driver struck and killed a man at Piscataway and Temple Hills roads in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County. Police have not identified the victim.
At least three pedestrians have been killed on Fairfax County streets over the past week, including one in a crash early Thursday along Route 1 at the Tulley Gate entrance to Fort Belvoir. A week ago, 74-year-old Dalchoon Park died after being struck by a driver as she crossed the street in the Annandale area. The driver fled the scene.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
