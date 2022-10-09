The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pedestrian killed in Chantilly area of Fairfax early Sunday

The victim is the latest in a deadly week on D.C.-area streets

October 9, 2022 at 11:05 a.m. EDT
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday in Fairfax County, police said.

The crash on West Ox Road, near Legato Road in the Chantilly area, was the latest in a string of deadly crashes involving pedestrians in the Washington area.

Fairfax police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver who struck the person remained on-site. A section of southbound West Ox Road closed several hours Sunday at Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, as authorities investigated the crash. No other information about the collision, including the victim’s name, has been released.

Two other pedestrians were killed Saturday on the region’s roads. In the Williamsburg area of Arlington, police said 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes was walking along Little Falls Road around 9 a.m. when she was struck. She died at a hospital, police said. Then around 7:15 p.m., a driver struck and killed a man at Piscataway and Temple Hills roads in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County. Police have not identified the victim.

At least three pedestrians have been killed on Fairfax County streets over the past week, including one in a crash early Thursday along Route 1 at the Tulley Gate entrance to Fort Belvoir. A week ago, 74-year-old Dalchoon Park died after being struck by a driver as she crossed the street in the Annandale area. The driver fled the scene.

