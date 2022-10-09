Pedestrian killed in Chantilly area of Fairfax early Sunday

Fairfax police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver who struck the person remained on-site. A section of southbound West Ox Road closed several hours Sunday at Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, as authorities investigated the crash. No other information about the collision, including the victim’s name, has been released.

The crash on West Ox Road, near Legato Road in the Chantilly area, was the latest in a string of deadly crashes involving pedestrians in the Washington area.

Two other pedestrians were killed Saturday on the region’s roads. In the Williamsburg area of Arlington, police said 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes was walking along Little Falls Road around 9 a.m. when she was struck. She died at a hospital, police said. Then around 7:15 p.m., a driver struck and killed a man at Piscataway and Temple Hills roads in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County. Police have not identified the victim.