Three shot in Shaw area of NW Washington, authorities say

Three people, who appeared to be young men, were shot Sunday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, authorities said.The three were described as in their early 20s, and were all taken to hospitals in serious condition, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department.The shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m., near 7th and O streets NW, Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman, said. The three victims were all conscious and breathing when found, the police said.It was not immediately clear what led to the gunfire.