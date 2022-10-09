170 dead bodies went unclaimed in D.C. Now the city is honoring them.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a chilly October Saturday, Norma Lomax came to the Congressional Cemetery in Southeast Washington to say goodbye to her brother. She wore a pin emblazoned with his name, Alan J. Barnes, and an image of him superimposed on a cross floating in the clouds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Unlike some famous people buried at the cemetery — FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, D.C. “mayor-for-life” Marion Barry — Barnes doesn’t have his own gravestone. He is one of hundreds interred in the past three years at Congressional through what the mortuary trade calls “public disposition” after their bodies went unclaimed.

Barnes said no relatives knew when her brother, who was 68, died at a D.C. hospital during the pandemic in 2020 without leaving family contact information. His ashes were interred with others at Congressional in 2021, and she only learned he had passed in February.

Now, he rests with others under a stone emblazoned with the seal of the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“He never married. He had no kids. He was just a loner,” Lomax said. “He’s not alone anymore.”

The ceremony, conducted by the medical examiner’s office, is the third time in three years that the District honored those who died in the city whose bodies were not claimed. The annual ceremony, which officials estimate costs around $7,500, follows similar ones that began in 2019 and have resumed after a pandemic pause.

In an interview, D.C. Chief Medical Examiner Francisco J. Diaz paraphrased 19th century British politician William Gladstone: “The way a society treats its dead is a reflection on how the society treats its living.”

It’s important for people who lose a loved one to remember that this person was important, Diaz said. Survivors of those who receive public disposition sometimes seek out medical examiners decades later, searching for details of how they lived and died. Interment marked by some ritual can provide this needed closure.

“I think it’s a moment that a life, albeit briefly, is remembered, and remembered in the presence of people that care about them,” Diaz said.

Preparations for the ceremony began in July, when the city sent hand-signed letters to next of kin inviting them to Congressional. No gravediggers or forklifts were on hand — Lily Buerkle, Congressional’s director of site sales and funerals, said the ashes had already been interred in vaults beneath the ground.

At least in theory, according to Buerkle, a relative or loved one could come decades later to claim someone’s remains. They will be there — individually bagged and marked.

“Just because someone is unclaimed doesn’t mean they were an unloved member of their family,” Buerkle said. “Families lose touch for a lot a different reasons.”

Cost is also a consideration. The District provides burial assistance to those in need, with aid limited to $1,000 for a burial or $650 for a cremation. Even with this help, some families cannot afford to claim their “decedents,” as officials put it. Others whose bodies go unclaimed may not have a close circle of family or friends — or may simply have outlived everyone they know.

At Saturday’s ceremony, Rev. Thomas L. Bowen, director of the Mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs, addressed a crowd of about 50 people that included many members of Barnes’s family as well as advocates for the homeless, at least 69 of whom died in D.C. last year.

Before officials read the names of all 170 people who were being memorialized, Bowen said that none of Congressional’s celebrity burials was more important than those who receive public disposition.

“All of us should be afforded in death the things that we were perhaps not afforded in life,” he said.

The day before the ceremony, Vikram Surya Chiruvolu navigated the costs and logistics many families could not: a trip to a funeral parlor to pick up a loved one’s remains.

Chiruvolu, a computer-scientist-turned-counselor, has worked with other advocates for unhoused people to call attention to the death of Miguel Gonzales. Gonzales, who grew up in Adams Morgan, died on a street blocks from his childhood home on a cold March night earlier this year.

When Chiruvolu learned Gonzales faced public disposition if his remains were not claimed, he paid the medical examiner’s $485 cremation fee and drove his 2012 Ford Expedition Limited an hour south of the District to Heaven Bound Cremation Services in White Plains, Md.

There, in a pink and teal office behind a Jamaican restaurant and a nail salon, Chiruvolu signed a form to claim Gonzales’s ashes. Within moments, all that was left of a man who was once a neighborhood fixture was delivered in a black box in a black tote bag bearing the crematory’s name and a certificate of cremation that read: “Michael E. Gonzales.”

Little more than 10 minutes later, Chiruvolu was on his way back to D.C. Later this month, he plans to have Gonzales, who has no known living family, interred in Maryland with the woman who raised him. He’s also arranging for DNA analysis in the hopes that Gonzales’s living relatives can be found.

Though Chiruvolu had prevented Gonzales’s public disposition, he attended Saturday’s ceremony anyway to honor others like him. He can’t be sure Gonzales, or any of the dead, know what is done with their bodies — what great effort and expense it can be to ensure someone has a proper burial.

It just felt right to be there, according to Chiruvolu.

“This physical plane is not the be-all-end-all,” he said. “We’re bound to each other by something more than what’s readily, physically present.”

