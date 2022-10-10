Unions fight plan to privatize Western Maryland Hospital Center services

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unions representing nurses and other health-care workers at Western Maryland Hospital Center are fighting what they say is Gov. Larry Hogan’s final chance to outsource care at the Hagerstown facility before he leaves office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The powerful three-member Board of Public Works, which includes the governor, is scheduled Wednesday to vote on expediting contracts that would outsource key functions of the public, long-term-care hospital, which cares for patients with complex conditions who often have been turned away from private facilities.

Health department officials said staffing shortages due to the pandemic have made it difficult to keep the facility open at a time the costs of managing its aging infrastructure are projected to increase.

Contracts slated to come before Hogan (R), Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, who are Democrats, on Wednesday would move core services provided at the hospital to other facilities, which union officials say ultimately will shutter Western Maryland Hospital Center.

The requests under consideration Wednesday ask bidders to submit proposals for skilled nursing, long-term acute care and brain injury services at a cost of $107 million to $128 million over five years. Patrick Moran, the president of AFSCME Council 3, which represents licensed practical nurses, direct-care aids, dietary staff, and maintenance and clerical staff, said it costs about $125 million over five years to operate the hospital.

The union represents about 120 of the hospital’s 200 employees, union officials said. It was not clear how many jobs would be impacted.

“It’s really an unfortunate and underhanded way to cut out a staple and jewel in the Hagerstown and Washington County area,” Moran said.

Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, who is term limited and cannot seek reelection, said transferring services from the chronic care hospitals to community providers, from 2022 to 2026, is part of the administration’s master plan.

“The state is in the process of implementing a public health facilities plan — released more than a year ago after extensive dialogue — to improve care and services for patients,” Ricci said in a statement.

Western Maryland Hospital Center is one of 11 facilities operated by the state health department, with a total of about 1,800 beds for psychiatric care, children and adolescents, those with developmental disabilities, and chronic care.

The hospital, which opened in 1957, serves adults with chronic, complex medical conditions and traumatic brain injuries, and it serves as a hospital of last resort when private providers are unwilling to admit patients because they are uninsured, undocumented or require a high level of care. The facility is licensed for 123 beds, but it only has enough funding to staff 55 beds safely.

The state health department previously explored privatizing or closing the hospital, but it abandoned those plans in 2016, according to news reports at the time.

Rosemary Wertz, the field coordinator for AFT Healthcare-Maryland, which represents registered nurses at WMHC, said all state hospitals have had staffing challenges for decades due in part to noncompetitive salaries, but she acknowledged that the pandemic and the increase in travel-nurse salaries have exacerbated the problem.

Chase Cook, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, said the contracts would allow the state to move about 43 nursing-home and long-term acute-care patients to other facilities, in keeping with a 20-year plan the department submitted to the General Assembly last year.

The report rated the overall infrastructure at Western Maryland Hospital Center as poor, an outcome Cook blamed on underinvestment by previous administrations over 25 years. The state’s other chronic-care facility, Deer’s Head Hospital Center in Salisbury, is rated poor as well, according to the report.

“At the moment, MDH is focused on minimizing potential future major infrastructure failures at this hospital, given its age … which may result in the need for emergency actions regarding patient safety and could include emergency procurements; and ensure sufficient hospital staffing and service quality for patients,” Cook said in a statement.

Cook said the state would ultimately be responsible for the patients and their care.

Aruna Miller, the Democrat running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, said that if Democrats are elected, they would cancel contracts that may pass this week. Del. Brooke E. Lierman, the Democratic nominee running for comptroller, shared a statement in support of the public hospital.

“You can rest assured which side we’re going to be on as far as this is concerned,” Miller said in a virtual news conference organized by the unions. “We want to make sure that this hospital remains in public hands because there’s no reason for it to change.”

