Man charged in Friday fatal stabbing in Southeast D.C.

Police on Saturday arrested a man in the Oct. 7 killing of Alphonso Lee in Southeast Washington.
Ruffin said Lee followed him to the apartment and “tried to swing on me and we got into an altercation,” according to the charging documents. Ruffin, who told police he has been stabbed and shot at in the past, said he got out his knife to defend himself in case Lee “had something” that could hurt him.
“I don’t know if he got a gun on him or whatever,” he told police, according to the charging documents. “I’m just trying to be alive for my kids.”
Police found Lee, 38, of no fixed address, dead with multiple stab wounds.
Ruffin’s attorney could not be immediately reached. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.