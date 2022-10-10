Man charged in Friday fatal stabbing in Southeast D.C.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Butler Street SE before 7:15 p.m. Friday. Ruffin told police that the incident started when he saw several people, including Lee, near his car and asked them not to sit or lean on it, according to charging documents. Ruffin said he got “into it” with Lee in a verbal exchange but then tried walking back toward his apartment to avoid further escalation.

Ruffin said Lee followed him to the apartment and “tried to swing on me and we got into an altercation,” according to the charging documents. Ruffin, who told police he has been stabbed and shot at in the past, said he got out his knife to defend himself in case Lee “had something” that could hurt him.