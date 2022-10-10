The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man charged in Friday fatal stabbing in Southeast D.C.

Julian Ruffin, 31, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the killing of Alphonso Lee.

October 10, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. EDT
Police on Saturday arrested a man in the Oct. 7 killing of Alphonso Lee in Southeast Washington.

Julian Ruffin, a 31-year-old from Southeast Washington, is facing charges of second-degree murder while armed.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Butler Street SE before 7:15 p.m. Friday. Ruffin told police that the incident started when he saw several people, including Lee, near his car and asked them not to sit or lean on it, according to charging documents. Ruffin said he got “into it” with Lee in a verbal exchange but then tried walking back toward his apartment to avoid further escalation.

Ruffin said Lee followed him to the apartment and “tried to swing on me and we got into an altercation,” according to the charging documents. Ruffin, who told police he has been stabbed and shot at in the past, said he got out his knife to defend himself in case Lee “had something” that could hurt him.

“I don’t know if he got a gun on him or whatever,” he told police, according to the charging documents. “I’m just trying to be alive for my kids.”

Police found Lee, 38, of no fixed address, dead with multiple stab wounds.

Ruffin’s attorney could not be immediately reached. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

