Maryland U.S. attorney establishes civil rights and special victims section

The U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland will have a new section focused on civil and criminal civil rights and special victims cases. “This section will be a beacon for protecting civil rights and addressing victim-related crimes requiring specialized skills,” said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron in a release announcing the change on the first anniversary of his swearing-in.

Barron named Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah Marquardt and Paul Budlow as chiefs and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Austin as deputy chief of the new civil rights and special victims section, according to the release. Assistant U.S. attorneys from both the civil and criminal divisions will staff the unit.

The section will prioritize federal criminal civil rights enforcement including cases of child exploitation, human trafficking, and identity theft, according to the release.

The division also will emphasize civil rights work that addresses hate crimes, housing discrimination, voter suppression, discriminatory employment practices, equal opportunity for people with disabilities, and denials of equal protection to students, according to the release.

In his one year as the U.S. attorney, Barron has established a violent and organized crime section and hired 19 new assistant U.S. attorneys, according to the release.

Barron previously served in the Maryland General Assembly as a delegate representing Prince George’s County. During his time as a delegate, he served as a member of the General Assembly’s Legislative Black Caucus and was known for his work advocating for criminal justice reform.

