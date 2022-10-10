Man shot by Bladensburg police after driving into cruiser

Gift Article Share

A man was shot by police after he drove a vehicle into a police cruiser and then led officers on a chase from Bladensburg into the District, officials said. The incident started just before midnight in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue not far from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Officials said police got a call about two men in the area who were wearing full ski masks and “acting suspiciously,” as they were tampering with vehicles, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington.

At a news conference, Collington said officers arrived and tried to speak with the men but that one of them fled. He was caught, and another man jumped into a vehicle and tried to “run over officers,” Collington said.

Officers told the man to stop and show his hands, Collington said, but he refused and drove at them at a “high speed in an attempt to run them over.” The man hit a police cruiser, and three officers fired their weapons, Collington said. A chase then ensued into the District. The driver was eventually stopped and detained, he said, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road near Naylor Road in Southeast D.C.

Collington said the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident. Officials said they later determined the vehicle the man was driving had been stolen in D.C.

Collington called it a “very significant incident” and thanked officers for keeping the community safe. “We want to assure residents,” he said, that officers are “operating with the law and doing the best they can in these trying and troubling times.” But he said none of his “officers come to work and intend to be run over by suspects driving a stolen vehicle.”

The incident remains under investigation.

