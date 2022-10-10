Pr. George’s curfew crackdown ending Wednesday; 4 violations issued

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Enforcement of the juvenile curfew in Prince George’s County is set to end on Wednesday with officials issuing four violations to teens in the past month. It’s unclear whether County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) will extend enforcement of the curfew — announced on Labor Day in a bid to address one of the most violent months in county history — but the move has remained a point of tension as the community continues to discuss how to effectively address concerns about an increase in certain crimes.

The last weekend of the curfew, which applies to children under 17, came and went with no violations.

The first three violations involved teens stopped for a traffic violation, gunfire and being caught outside during curfew hours, county officials said. In each incident, a first offense curfew warning letter was given. The most recent curfew warning was issued early Thursday morning. At about 1:25 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was charged with driving without a license after police responded to a report of a car being driven recklessly behind a building on Powder Mill Road, the department said. Police released the teen to his mother, whose car he was driving without permission, according to the department.

The hours of the curfew are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The county executive’s office will provide an update on next steps before curfew enforcement ends, Gina Ford, communications director for Alsobrooks, said Monday.

During its four-week span, residents have expressed mixed reactions toward its enforcement, with some fully backing the curfew and others weary of its effectiveness.

“I don’t think a curfew is the answer,” said Monique Anderson-Walker, a former Prince George’s County Council member and Maryland lieutenant governor candidate. She spoke to The Washington Post at a community town hall Thursday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex. “I think the lazy way to look at addressing things is just saying ‘lock everybody up at home.’ ”

Data collected from Prince George’s County shows that violent crimes this summer grew to one of its highest points in recent years. During the month of August, there were 24 homicides in the county, the highest in recent decades, the department said.

“The curfew was put together because we were in such a dire situation,” Prince George’s Deputy Chief James McCreary said at the town hall. “We are seeing a significant reduction in the violence that we saw in August.”

The county reported zero homicides during curfew hours in the first three weeks of its enforcement between Sept. 9 to 26. Carjackings also went down from eight to four during curfew hours between those dates.

It’s unclear from the county’s data, however, if the curfew is directly responsible for reduced crime. Crime often dips at this time of year before experiencing another increase leading into the holiday season, according to a review of data since 2017 by The Post.

McCreary said that in addition to the curfew, the department dedicated a “significant amount” of overtime resources in recent weeks. School resource officers conducted truancy sweeps to ensure youth were in school during daytime hours and not getting into trouble, he said.

Prince George’s County's 11 p.m. curfew for kids 16-years-old and under went into effect on Sept 9. Teens and parents in Lanham, Md., shared their thoughts. (Video: The Washington Post)

When county officials announced why they were enforcing the curfew law that has been on the books since 1995, County Police Chief Malik Aziz and Alsobrooks voiced frustration with what they called a “catch and release” problem in which juveniles are arrested and charged and not kept detained. At Thursday’s town hall, however, Prince George’s Circuit Court Judge Michael R. Pearson said the issues surrounding the matter are more complex.

Pearson, who has been overseeing juvenile matters in the court since last month, discussed the “slow-moving” nature of the law and reminded attendees about current laws related to juveniles in the criminal justice system.

Pearson noted that Maryland saw “sweeping and drastic change” in juvenile law after the murder of George Floyd, a Minneapolis Black man who died under the knee of a police officer in 2020. Part of that sweeping change for Maryland juveniles involves probation sentences.

For youth who have been adjudicated and placed on probation, the maximum time for probation cannot exceed six months for a misdemeanor and 12 months for a felony, Pearson said.

The court is allowed to extend probation sentences in three-month increments for violent crimes. Depending on a juvenile’s offense, juveniles are not permitted to be detained until a court hearing, meaning a juvenile accused of a crime could be free in communities for days before seeing a judge, according to Pearson.

Juvenile offenders simply cannot be treated as adults, he reminded attendees.

Real estate agent Sherman Hardy, who ran for Prince George’s County executive this year, hosted the event, telling The Post that he hopes the town hall becomes one of many conversations to help the community find solutions beyond the curfew. Community leaders, public safety officials and mental health professionals who attended the event brainstormed ways to help youth before problems arise. They discussed the development of community gardens, making therapy accessible to families and finding ways for youth to learn discipline through activities such as boxing.

“As adults, we are supposed to be shaping and molding our future to be bright,” Hardy told attendees.

John Harden contributed to this report.

