In the latest of the three incidents, a youth was shot about 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE, Carew said.

All of the victims were conscious and breathing, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

Three teenagers were shot and wounded Sunday in separate incidents in the District, police said.

About two hours earlier, a youth was shot at 15th Street and Independence Avenue SE, according to Carew. The site is near the eastern edge of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.