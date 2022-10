Two people were fatally injured Saturday night in a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, the U.S. Park Police said.

Two cars collided about 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Route 197 in Prince George’s County, police said.

The driver of one car died at the scene. A juvenile passenger from the second car died at a hospital, police said. Three others from that car were injured and taken to hospitals, police said.