Prosecutors drop case against Adnan Syed, subject of ‘Serial’ podcast

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office said Tuesday that prosecutors have dropped the criminal case Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction drew national attention after it was featured on the true-crime podcast “Serial.” The 7 DMV: Catch up in minutes on what you need and want to know about life in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning ArrowRight The move comes after a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge had vacated Syed’s conviction at prosecutors’ request, giving them 30 days to decide whether to retry the man who had spent the past 23 years in custody.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender said in a statement that DNA testing had “excluded” Syed, and that the State’s Attorney’s Office would thus no longer prosecute the case. The statement noted, though, that the family of the murder victim was still pursuing an appeal of the judge’s order vacating Syed’s conviction.

“Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man. The DNA results confirmed what we have already known and what underlies all of the current proceedings: that Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit,” Erica Suter, Syed’s attorney, said in a statement.

She added: “While the proceedings are not completely over, this is an important step for Adnan, who has been on house arrest since the motion to vacate was first granted last month.”

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is expected to discuss the move at a 1 p.m. news conference.

Syed was convicted in 2000 for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. The case drew widespread attention after it was featured on “Serial” in 2014.

Syed had long fought for a new trial, and prosecutors had opposed him. Then, in September, Mosby’s office asked a judge to vacate his conviction, saying prosecutors had lost confidence in the conviction and identified other possible suspects. Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn granted that request, but Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother appealed the decision. It was not immediately clear how prosecutors’ move Tuesday would affect that appeal.

Steve Kelly, the Lee family’s attorney, said the appeal was based on “violations of [Lee’s] family’s right to meaningfully participate” in the hearing at which Syed’s conviction was vacated. Young Lee appeared virtually and spoke at the hearing, saying prosecutors’ move had left him feeling “betrayed.” Kelly had complained that the family was not given adequate notice of the hearing.

Mosby previously said that her decision on whether to retry Syed would depend largely on the results of new DNA testing, and she would “certify his innocence” if the tests came back inconclusive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

