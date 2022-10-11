Cheetah cubs born at National Zoo’s Virginia campus

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two cheetah cubs were born at the National Zoo’s facility in Northern Virginia. The cubs were born to Amani, their 4-year-old mother, on Oct. 3, about two hours apart. Amani is a first-time mom, as is the cubs’ father, Asante, who is 7. They were paired as part of a national cheetah breeding program and bred naturally in July, zoo officials said.

Keepers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal where the cubs were born said the pair are “strong, active, vocalizing and nursing well” in a statement. Since 2007, officials said, 17 litters of cheetahs have been born at the Front Royal facility, which serves as a breeding and research site.

Like any cute and popular animals these days, the new cheetah cubs have a web camera that allows the public to watch them.

The cubs will stay with their mother so they can bond. Keepers said they will not interfere to figure out the cubs’ sexes yet and they will do a health checkup on them once mama cheetah is “comfortable leaving them for an extended period.”

Officials said the cubs are a “significant addition” to a nationwide program that breeds and manages cheetahs in captivity.

In the wild, experts said, cheetahs are mainly in eastern and southern African parks where they live in small and isolated populations. There are roughly 7,000 to 7,500 cheetahs left in the wild, experts said, because of poaching, loss to their habitat and other issues.

Cheetahs are considered “vulnerable to extinction,” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

