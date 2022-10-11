Md. man sentenced to 37 years in 2014 fatal stabbing of D.C. woman

Gift Article Share

A Capitol Heights man was sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally stabbing a D.C. woman in 2014, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District announced Tuesday. Mark Bowser, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder while armed and other offenses by a D.C. Superior Court jury following a trial in March.

Prosecutors said that at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2014, Bowser entered the Southeast Washington home of Tracy Womack as she was asleep in her bed.

Prosecutors said Bowser attacked the 39-year-old Womack with a knife, stabbing her 47 times. Bowser was also convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon for lunging at a second person who was at Bowser’s apartment that morning.

Bowser’s attorney argued his client was not involved in Womack’s death. But prosecutors connected him to the killing using DNA evidence and the testimony of several witnesses, who said they either saw or heard Bowser in the apartment at the time of the attack. Bowser and Womack were acquaintances, authorities said.

Bowser was arrested the following day and has been in custody at D.C. jail ever since. He was sentenced on Friday by Judge Milton C. Lee, prosecutors said.

GiftOutline Gift Article