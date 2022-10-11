During fall, it’s deer mating time and potential for more roadkill

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the start of fall, deer are in mating season, and wildlife experts and transportation officials are warning drivers to slow down and use caution as deer are more active and the potential for crashes is high. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Deer often cross roads and highways in “unpredictable patterns at all times of the day in search of a mate,” according to experts at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Paul Peditto, director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service at the agency, said deer activity “increases significantly” from mid-October through November as they’re breeding and that results in “more motorist encounters with deer.”

Young bucks leave their summer areas and spread out to other parts while “their testosterone rises” and female deer are on the move as they search for “good, fall food resources,” said Katie Martin, a turkey, bear and deer biologist at the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. That movement, she said, means “high peaks of deer-vehicle crashes.”

Charlie Gischlar, a deputy director of communications for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said during the fall motorists should be careful and expect to see more dead deer on roadways: “They’re mating, and they’re wildly crossing streets and going all over the place.”

Hitting a large animal like a deer in a vehicle can be dangerous.

Each year, roughly 200 people nationwide die in a vehicle that collides with an animal, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit consumer group based in Arlington. From 2011 to 2020, there were 56 fatal crashes in Maryland and Virginia involving an animal, according to an analysis of crash data from the U.S. Department of Transportation done by the insurance institute. There were no animal-related crashes that killed a person in D.C. during that time frame.

Transportation departments, which depend on the public to report dead animals on roadways, send crews to those sites in addition to doing regular pickup of animals reported or seen by public works crews, officials in the region said. If an animal is blocking a road, crews respond more urgently to avoid a driving hazard.

Fraser Shilling, director of the Road Ecology Center in Davis, Calif., said there’s no systematic way across the country of tracking the amount of roadkill on roads and highways, nor is there a broad policy of how — and when — roadkill is picked up. He said most county and state agencies depend on the public calling to report where they’ve seen roadkill.

Katelyn Liming, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service, said their staff responds to reports of roadkill along the George Washington Memorial and Clara Barton parkways and they “try to remove roadkill as quickly as we can, especially when it is an immediate safety issue.” She said the NPS had no “data on whether there is more roadkill on the parkways than in the past.”

In Maryland, Gischlar said there was a slight decrease in the amount of roadkill at the height of the pandemic in 2000 as more people were working from home and driving less.

In Virginia, officials for the state’s Department of Transportation said if roadkill is blocking a lane on a road or highway, crews will usually pick it up on the same day it is reported to them, according to Ellen Kamilakis, a spokeswoman for VDOT. But she said it can sometimes take a few days, depending on the crew’s workload.

Carcasses picked up in Virginia are taken to an approved landfill that accepts them in various locations in the state, Kamilakis said. So far this year, she said, they haven’t seen an uptick in the number of animals nor in the days it is taking crews to pick them up from the roadside. In Maryland, carcasses are taken to a landfill or places that have contracts with the state to take dead animals. In some rural areas, they’ll just be moved to wooded areas, where nature takes its course.

Martin said for the environment, it isn’t a huge concern how long a carcass stays on the side of a road because there are plenty of scavenger species, including bald eagles, vultures and hawks, that eat roadkill: “They do a great job at cleaning up these carcasses.”

Wildlife experts and transportation officials offer these tips for motorists:

Be alert, particularly in the early morning and evening.

Gischlar said drivers should “never veer for deer.” If you have a deer or other animal that jumps in front of you as you’re driving, don’t swerve dramatically or overcompensate. You might lose control of your vehicle. Gradually brake to avoid hitting the animal.

If you see one deer, slow down because they usually travel in groups so there’s likely to be others nearby.

Check the shoulders of a road or highway. Deer tend to stand on the sides of the road and then suddenly move into the road. Slow down and hit your horn to scare the deer, as they dart and run in either direction. Shilling said for deer, squirrels and rabbits, their best — and natural — response to predators is to “run chaotically,” so it’s best for drivers to slow down.

If you hit and kill an animal, here’s who to call: In Virginia, drivers can report hitting roadkill by calling 800-FOR-ROAD or go to the state’s website and file a report . In Maryland, go to www.roads.maryland.gov and click on the “contact us” tab at the bottom of the page. In the District, call the city’s services hotline at 311, and if a dead animal is on a sidewalk or in an alley, crews will pick it up.

