Man is found slain in the District on Tuesday, police say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.
No information could be learned about a suspect or motive.
The address is on a tree-lined residential street of both apartments and single family houses. It is north of Benning Road and between the prominent “starburst” intersection to the west and the Langston golf course to the east.
Few homicides occur at the reported hour, about 11 hours after nightfall and an hour and a half before sunrise, when much of the city is just beginning to awaken to a new day.