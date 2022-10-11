Man is found slain in the District on Tuesday, police say

Gift Article Share

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said. Eric King, 28, of Northeast, was found inside living quarters in the 800 block of 21st Street NE about 5:30 a.m. after a shooting was reported there, the police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight They said he had apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

No information could be learned about a suspect or motive.

The address is on a tree-lined residential street of both apartments and single family houses. It is north of Benning Road and between the prominent “starburst” intersection to the west and the Langston golf course to the east.

Few homicides occur at the reported hour, about 11 hours after nightfall and an hour and a half before sunrise, when much of the city is just beginning to awaken to a new day.

GiftOutline Gift Article