With few ads airing, Md. gubernatorial candidates to hit debate stage

Turn the television on in Florida and Texas and voters are being bombarded daily with ads for gubernatorial candidates who have spent upward of $25 million in the past month making their pitches. The same holds true in Georgia, where candidates have spent almost $22 million in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, in Maryland, where Wes Moore and Dan Cox are competing to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, the airwaves are silent.

That changes on Wednesday when Moore and Cox will take center stage to make their pitches in the first and only televised debate — in what essentially amounts to free advertising for the candidates.

With a lack of money to purchase ads and trailing by double-digits in polls, the stakes are high for Cox, a hard-right, Trump-endorsed conservative delegate from Frederick County.

Cox, who defeated Gov. Larry Hogan’s protege, Kelly Schulz, in the primary, faces a fractured state GOP, with some top officials, including Hogan, refusing to support him.

Political observers and strategists say there is little Cox can do to make up for where he stands in the lopsided contest. Cox reported about $130,000 on hand in late August and trailed by a 2 to 1 margin in a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

“Because he does not have the money to run advertising, this is really his one opportunity to be seen statewide,” Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary’s College said of Cox. “It’s his one chance to try to define himself in the minds of voters and if he wants to have any hope of sort of raising money and maybe having enough to run a couple of ads, it’s important that he do well in this debate.”

Eberly said Moore, a best-selling author and former nonprofit chief, needs to simply “not make any mistakes that could undermine the solid lead he’s got.”

The debate airs as mail-in ballots are starting to land at voters’ homes and about two weeks before early voting begins on Oct. 27. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Both candidates are relative unknowns to voters. Cox is a freshman delegate who sponsored 14 bills restricting abortion access and has said coronavirus mandates inspired his run for governor. Moore, a veteran and Rhodes Scholar who has aspired to run for public office since he was in college, is making his first bid.

Moore, who had $1.3 million in his coffer in late August and has been consistently raising money the last two months, has spent $104,000 on ad buys in the past 30 days, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm. By comparison, Moore’s total is one-sixth of the spending on the agriculture commissioner race in Georgia over the past month and about $5,000 more than what has been spent in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, for its county executive race.

Cox, who benefited from an ad buy from the Democratic Governor’s Association during the primary, has not bought any ads since he won the GOP nomination.

Justin Schall, a Democratic strategist who managed Anthony G. Brown’s 27-point gubernatorial primary victory in 2014, said if Cox, who has a fundraiser hosted by former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Largo estate scheduled for next week, cannot raise enough money to get on the air, Moore does not need to rush to make his buys. Schall predicts Moore is not likely to saturate the airways anytime soon.

“If you’re Wes Moore what you need to do is make sure people who tune in late, vote,” said Schall, noting that Democrats will need a strong get-out-the-vote effort. “If I’m him, I would do a very heavy media buy in the last two weeks, not only in Baltimore and D.C. but even in Salisbury.”

Moore’s current 30-second ad, which is on broadcast and streaming devices, introduces him to voters. He speaks to the camera about losing his father as a toddler, interacting with police as a youngster, and becoming a top executive of a nonprofit. Moore, who has centered his campaign around investments in education, job creation and the environment, among other things, ends the spot by saying “everyone deserves a fair shot of success no matter where their story begins.”

Eberly said this race bucks a trend of Maryland gubernatorial campaigns becoming more expensive. To win reelection, Hogan began airing ads against his Democratic opponent, Ben Jealous, in July and continued for months.

Schall said given the state of the 2022 race, it is not surprising that there have been few ads from Moore’s campaign, which will lower the overall costs of the campaign and allows the Democratic nominee to create a bigger war chest for the future.

“Advertising is like a chess game and Cox can’t make a move,” he said.

The debate is scheduled to be broadcast at 7 p.m. statewide on Maryland Public Television; on WBAL-TV and WBAL-AM in Baltimore; and on WRC-TV in D.C.

