Prince George’s juvenile curfew enforcement will extend to end of the year

Gift Article Share

Enforcement of the juvenile curfew in Prince George’s County will be extended through the end of the year, County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) announced Tuesday. The curfew for youth under 17 was set to expire Wednesday before county officials said they would continue to enforce the regulation. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Alsobrooks had announced the curfew crackdown on Labor Day following one of the deadliest months for homicides in Prince George’s history. The move was met with mixed reviews, with some applauding her for addressing community concerns about crime and others criticizing what they called was a quick, political fix to a complex problem.

The last weekend of the curfew came and went with no violations issued. Over the last month, however, police have issued four warning letters for violations.

The hours of the curfew are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Data collected from Prince George’s County shows that violent crimes this summer grew to one of its highest points in recent years. During August, there were 24 homicides in the county, the highest in recent decades, the department said.

Advertisement

Alsobrooks called the curfew a “tool” to add to the county’s toolbox to collect additional information and data about crime.

“The curfew was not meant to be punitive to our children, but to require parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles … to step up and do what was necessary to protect our kids,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks acknowledged that young people, including her own daughter, were displeased with the curfew and questioned why it was needed.

“I say to them, it was for their protection,” she said, adding that there was a decrease of violent crime during curfew hours and amount of youth on the street.

At a recent town hall meeting, Prince George’s Deputy Chief James McCreary said the county has seen a “significant reduction” in violence compared to August since curfew enforcement. He also said the department dedicated a “significant amount” of overtime resources in recent weeks, with school resource officers conducting truancy sweeps to ensure youth were in school during daytime hours.

It is unclear from the county’s data, however, if the curfew is directly responsible for reduced crime. Crime often dips at this time of year before experiencing another increase leading into the holiday season, according to a review of data since 2017 by The Washington Post.

John Harden contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article