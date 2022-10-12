Amazon will open center in Arlington to teach cloud computing

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amazon's cloud computing arm will open a training facility in Arlington's Crystal City neighborhood this month, the company said, part of its effort to engage with area residents and expand the local tech workforce as it builds a new headquarters nearby. The 10,000-square-foot "skills center" will include interactive exhibits on the role of cloud computing as well as classrooms where adults can take free, in-person classes on this ubiquitous technology, which allows customers to rent data storage and processing capability over the web.

The facility, which is modeled after a similar space in Seattle, will also host networking events and connect area residents with job opportunities and career coaching in connection with Amazon Web Services, the tech giant’s cloud computing business. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“Whether they don’t know what the cloud is yet or they have some IP experience, there will be opportunities for lots of different kinds of learners to pick up and develop skills on the cloud,” said Kevin Kelly, AWS’s director of cloud career training programs.

As Amazon and other tech giants expand their corporate presence in Northern Virginia, economic development experts have emphasized that these companies must focus on building a diverse tech pipeline — or risk exacerbating inequities within the D.C. area’s labor market.

Amazon will bring more than 25,000 workers to the region as it opens its new headquarters. Experts weigh in on how this could impact gentrification and jobs. (Video: Hadley Green/The Washington Post, Photo: Jackie Lay/The Washington Post)

Amazon is set to bring in at least 25,000 highly paid jobs to its new offices in Arlington. (The company stands to receive up to $573 million in subsidies from local and state governments if it meets hiring and occupancy targets, or as much as $773 million if it exceeds them.)

The company was in part lured to Northern Virginia by the state’s Tech Talent Investment Program, which has set a goal of producing an additional 25,000 graduates in computer science and related fields over two decades, including at Virginia Tech’s new graduate engineering campus in Alexandria.

As other companies have moved in nearby, they have also announced their own tech training efforts. Boeing, which is relocating its headquarters to Crystal City, announced in June that it is working to establish a workforce development center for military veterans at the Virginia Tech campus.

AWS is also helping fund a STEM-focused tech lab that opened in August at Wakefield High School, about five miles from Amazon’s second headquarters. That facility — proposed by Wakefield teacher Wendy Maitland — will include tech stations in areas such as virtual reality, 3D printing and robotics to teach technology skills to Arlington Public Schools students.

The Arlington skills center, which will open to the public on Tuesday, will be operational five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. Kelly said the facility will also offer resources to help gain certification in cloud computing basics — a helpful tool for workers in industries that are increasingly being shaped by cloud computing.

“The cloud has a lot of employment opportunities for people that want to upskill, reskill or skill themselves in the cloud,” he said. “And even if they’re currently employed, the cloud is increasingly becoming a part of a lot of job roles.”

AWS has for decades maintained a strong presence in Northern Virginia, tapping into the region’s resources — including lots of empty land, business-friendly politics, and robust power and broadband connections — to build, equip and run more than 50 data centers that support its cloud computing business.

That network has helped make Amazon the dominant force in the cloud computing industry: AWS held just under 39 percent of the worldwide market for infrastructure cloud services in 2021, according to market research firm Gartner, nearly double that of its closest rival.

