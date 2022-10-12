Chris Geldart, top D.C. public safety official, out after assault charge

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Chris Geldart is out as D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety and justice after a personal trainer alleged the city official assaulted him, and questions emerged over whether he was violating the requirement that high-level officials reside within city limits.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced that she had accepted his resignation Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m saddened to say that I have accepted the resignation of Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart,” Bowser said. “But I’m proud of the work we’ve done together over the last years.”

Geldart’s departure was first reported by NBC4.

Geldart has been on leave since early last week, when police say the personal trainer swore out a criminal complaint alleging that Geldart had grabbed him by the neck in a parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington on Oct. 1.

Geldart, who did not respond to requests for comment, is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 17 for an arraignment hearing on the criminal charge. His attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Bowser previously said City Administrator Kevin Donahue would oversee the city’s public safety agencies in the interim.

Bowser’s office initially downplayed the assault allegation, saying in a statement that “it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people.” The mayor later said she had “some concerns about that interaction,” and that Geldart’s residency was also under review.

Under District code, high-level appointees to the executive branch must be city residents during their time in office. An Arlington County police statement on the incident outside of Gold’s Gym said Geldart lived in Falls Church, Va., prompting concern among community leaders that the deputy mayor was violating D.C. law.

Bowser previously said that she was aware Geldart had a home in Virginia where his family lived and that “people can have second homes.” She stressed that “our expectations are that people will meet the requirements of the law for residency.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

