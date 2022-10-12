CNU poll: Va. voters lean Democratic for midterms, approve of Youngkin

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Half of Virginia voters gave good marks to Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in a poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University, with 50 percent approving and 40 percent disapproving. But Virginia voters were divided on what issues matter most to them heading into next month’s midterm congressional elections, with Democratic candidates holding a slight edge over Republicans on a generic ballot. Forty-six percent of registered voters said they plan to vote for the Democratic candidate in their district, while 40 percent planned to vote for the Republican.

That Democratic edge comes despite President Biden getting low approval ratings in the poll — 39 percent approved of the job he’s doing, 56 percent disapproved — suggesting that this year’s election might not follow a predictable path. Usually, midterm elections go poorly for the party in power in the White House, particularly when the national economy is struggling.

In the CNU poll, 31 percent of Virginia voters identified the economy and inflation as their top issue facing the country, the most of any topic. But there was a stark partisan divide: 53 percent of voters who are Republicans said their top issues were economic while 14 percent of Democrats felt that way.

Among Virginia voters who are Democrats, the top issues include climate change (17 percent), racial inequality (16 percent), abortion (15 percent), the economy and inflation (14 percent) and gun violence (12 percent). Independent voters’ most important issue is the economy and inflation at 31 percent, followed by climate change at 8 percent.

The race “is clearly not just about the economy,” Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director of the Wason Center, said in a briefing with reporters Wednesday. In a written analysis, the Wason Center added: “It’s fair to say Republicans and Democrats aren’t just disagreeing on policy; increasingly they aren’t even having the same conversation.”

This year, Virginia is highly important in the national midterm elections, with some races having the potential to help determine which party will control Congress.

The race between Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) is one of the most competitive in the nation, and Virginia’s 7th District race between Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Yesli Vega (R) is competitive as well — and very expensive, with the candidates or party PACs spending more than $20 million on ads so far.

Republicans are hopeful as well in Virginia’s 10th District after Youngkin made significant gains there last year — but Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) is still favored.

Republicans have been energized by Biden’s low approval rating and the state of the economy throughout the campaign, making inflation a primary focus of their message, while Democrats have been hammering on abortion after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, spending millions on attack ads accusing Republicans of wanting to ban abortion nationally.

The CNU poll delivered mixed results on the issue of abortion. Overall, as they have for years, Virginia voters favored protecting abortion rights, with 67 percent saying abortion should be legal in most or all cases compared with 27 percent opposing.

Fifty-eight percent of Virginia voters opposed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which enshrined abortion as a constitutional right, while 36 percent supported overturning it.

But the poll also found that 51 percent of voters would support an abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy that included exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Republican candidates in Virginia’s most competitive congressional races have been coy about answering clearly when asked if they would support a 15-week ban on abortion, intent on sticking to a message about abortion policy being a state issue, even though a federal 15-week ban on abortion has been introduced in Congress.

Kiggans called the measure a “common-sense restriction” but wouldn’t give a clear answer on whether she would support the legislation in Congress, though Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), speaking as a surrogate for her on CNN, said she would support a 15-week ban.

Vega said she couldn’t give a position on the federal 15-week ban because she wasn’t familiar with the widely circulated legislation.

In Richmond, Youngkin has proposed that the General Assembly consider a 15-week ban when it convenes in January. Republicans control the House of Delegates and can get the legislation through that chamber, but Democrats hold a narrow 21-19 edge in the state Senate and have vowed to resist.

The CNU poll found split results for Youngkin. Forty-two percent of Virginia voters said the state is going in the right direction while 40 percent say it’s headed in the wrong direction.

And while 22 percent of Virginia voters said the country is going in the right direction compared with 65 percent saying it’s headed off course, strong majorities favored recent policies from the Biden White House in the Inflation Reduction Act. That includes 82 percent who supported allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, 69 percent who favored efforts to reduce pollution in low-income communities and 68 percent who favored extending health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The poll was conducted over the phone Sept. 18-Oct. 7 among 740 Virginia registered voters with 61 percent of the sample interviewed on cellphones; it has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Emily Guskin contributed to this report.

